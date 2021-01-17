Search-and-rescue operation underway off Wellington's south coast after floating kayak found

The kayak - pictured - was located around 3.30pm in Tarakena Bay, with some freshly caught fish on it. Photo / Supplied

A search-and-rescue operation is underway tonight off Wellington's south coast after a kayak was found floating in the water.

The kayak was located about 3.30pm in Tarakena Bay, with freshly-caught fish on it.

"Police inquiries have identified an individual who was thought to have gone kayaking this morning, who has not returned when expected.

"A helicopter is in the air searching, and Police Search and Rescue are also conducting land-based searches."

A helicopter is in the air searching, and Police Search and Rescue are also conducting land-based searches. Photo / Supplied

The Police boat Lady Liz, and a Wellington Airport rescue boat are also searching on the water.