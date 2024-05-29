The man is missing in the hilly coastal suburb of Eastbourne.

A search and rescue operation is under way in a Lower Hutt suburb after a man went missing in Eastbourne last night.

George Dominic, known as Niko, was last seen at the end of Muritai Rd, near Burdan’s gate about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

“Police and Mr Dominic’s family have concerns for his safety,” police said in a statement.

“Mr Dominic is described as Pacific Islander in his 40s and was last seen wearing a grey top and dark pants but this may have changed.”

Police do not have an image of the man at this stage.

“Members of the public in the area are asked to review any CCTV or dashcam footage they have, and to search their own properties if safe to do so.”

Police urge any members of the public with any information that may be relevant to contact police on 105, with the file reference number 240529/4406.



