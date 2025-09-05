Sealord chief executive Doug Paulin cited increasing costs and higher supermarket margin requests as reasons for the proposed closure. Photo / Sealord

“Increasing operating costs, particularly labour and electricity, plus freight, exacerbated by requests for higher supermarket margins, means we must reconsider the way we manage our retail frozen branded business. Despite the best efforts and mahi of our workers, we may have to exit the frozen coated fish business that we have built up over many years.”

Sealord also announced a proposal for changes to the Nelson Site Collective Agreement that covered union workers in land-based operations including its wetfish factory, cold store, dry store and byproducts plant.

“In addition, we’re reviewing land-based factory operations as we look at how we can reduce operating costs and improve the economic sustainability of production in Nelson. As part of this, we are hoping to agree changes to the Collective Agreement that will help keep Nelson land-based manufacturing operating,” Paulin said.

Sealord is also reviewing land-based operations and the Nelson Site Collective Agreement to reduce costs. Photo / Sealord

Affected staff were being encouraged to provide feedback on the proposals, he said.

Sealord was the last significant supplier of frozen coated fish products manufactured in New Zealand, he said.

“Many of our coated factory staff have worked at Sealord for much of their working life and the team is like one big whānau. Our priority at this time is providing support for our people as we work through the process.”

Sealord was weighing up the possibility of moving coated fish production offshore, Paulin said.

Consultation closes in three weeks.

On Thursday, more than 140 workers at Carter Holt Harvey’s Eves Valley sawmill in Tasman were told the plant was closing.