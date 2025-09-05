Advertisement
Sealord proposes closure of Nelson fish factory, 79 jobs at risk

RNZ
2 mins to read

Sealord is proposing to close its coated fish factory in Nelson, affecting 79 permanent jobs. Photo / Sealord

Sealord is proposing to close its coated fish factory in Nelson.

The commercial fishing company told staff today it is opening consultation on a proposal to cut 79 permanent jobs – 57 factory roles and 22 management or office-based roles.

Sealord said this would not affect its deep-sea fishing operations

