“Increasing operating costs, particularly labour and electricity, plus freight, exacerbated by requests for higher supermarket margins, means we must reconsider the way we manage our retail frozen branded business. Despite the best efforts and mahi of our workers, we may have to exit the frozen coated fish business that we have built up over many years.”
“In addition, we’re reviewing land-based factory operations as we look at how we can reduce operating costs and improve the economic sustainability of production in Nelson. As part of this, we are hoping to agree changes to the Collective Agreement that will help keep Nelson land-based manufacturing operating,” Paulin said.
Affected staff were being encouraged to provide feedback on the proposals, he said.
Sealord was the last significant supplier of frozen coated fish products manufactured in New Zealand, he said.
“Many of our coated factory staff have worked at Sealord for much of their working life and the team is like one big whānau. Our priority at this time is providing support for our people as we work through the process.”