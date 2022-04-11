Krishan Dick-Karetai will be sentenced in June. Photo / ODT

A Seacliff man who shot his ex-partner's new boyfriend in the head has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Krishan Ranui Dick-Karetai, 24, appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning where he admitted the charge and was given a first-strike warning under the three-strikes legislation by Justice Cameron Mander.

Court documents released for the first time today revealed how the defendant had previously been in a relationship with the Karitane woman and was trespassed from her home in the seaside village north of Dunedin in August last year.

Since their relationship had ended, there had been three family-harm callouts because of Dick-Karetai's unwillingness to accept it was over, police said.

On October 15, he again went to his ex-girlfriend's home in Karitane, went up the driveway and began sounding his car horn in a bid to lure her out.

The couple called police to report the trespass as Dick-Karetai took a loaded .22 rifle from his Subaru and approached the front door.

He argued with the victim with the locked door separating them.

The firearm was hidden from view, the court heard.

Dick-Karetai demanded that his ex-girlfriend come out and talk to him, but she repeatedly declined.

"The defendant raised the firearm and fired a single shot through the glass door hitting the victim in the head," the summary said.

Dick-Karetai fled the scene and was arrested shortly afterwards. The rifle and ammunition were found in the car.

The defendant told officers he had gone to the address to take his ex-partner away and "panicked" when the man was on the other side of the door.

He said he raised the firearm and it "went off".

There were grave concerns for victim's life during his early stay in hospital, but it is understood his condition had since improved.

Dick-Karetai had no previous convictions.

He was remanded in custody, as he has been since charges were laid, and will be sentenced in June.

Counsel Campbell Savage said psychological and cultural reports would likely be filed ahead of that date.