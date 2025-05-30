Sea Shepherd ship Allankay is moored in the Wynyard Quarter, central Auckland, and the public are allowed to go aboard for tours.

The Sea Shepherd conservation activist ship Allankay is in Tāmaki Makaurau after a full programme in the seas around Antarctica earlier this year and is welcoming visitors on board for a free tour of the vessel this weekend.

The group have been following trawlers fishing for krill in the Southern Ocean, highlighting the danger the activity causes to whales and other cetaceans.

Krill are small crustaceans about 5cm long and are fished to meet growing demand in the health supplement market as a source of omega-3. Unfortunately, they are also a major food source for humpback and other baleen whales,which are sometimes killed as bycatch.

In March this year the crew of the Allankay witnessed and documented the death of a humpback as the Chilean-registered supertrawler Antarctic Endeavour hauled up the creature around Coronation Island, between South America and Antarctica.

“That morning, there were so many whales around that we couldn’t even count them all as they dodged between fishing vessels,” Dr Lucia Morillo, a biologist onboard the Allankay, said.