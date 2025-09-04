“I think I figured out that I’m never going to be happy. I’m such a perfectionist and ... I’m always unsure. It’s always pressure. But I think I took a lot of the pressure off myself because I think I’m so old now that it’s just about getting the music out.
“A lot of my writing is inspired by going through shit, and most of the time that’s how I manage it and deal with it. Obviously, I’ve been through a lot.”
The artist became a popular figure in New Zealand, with many children and aspiring musicians idolising the rapper and the positive messages in his lyrics.
In 2007, Scribe released his second album Rhyme Book, which included collaborations with his cousin Tyra Hammond and New York hip-hop artist Talib Kweli.
Scribe’s success was short-lived after revealing in 2011 he suffered from drug, alcohol and gambling addictions.
In the same year, Scribe revealed he got clean after racking up more than $5000 in debt to a Christchurch pawnbroker who sold several of the rapper’s awards – taken as security for a personal loan – on Trade Me.
He faced a raft of charges, including possession of an offensive weapon, procuring or possessing methamphetamine, possession or use of methamphetamine utensils and two charges of failing to answer District Court bail.
In 2021, he spoke about all of his trials, tribulations and demons in an eight-part documentary.
Scribe: Return of The Crusader was positioned as a redemption documentary to promote his return to music.
It also included his friends’ and family’s accounts of what he went through during his life.
Anna Leask is a senior journalist who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 19 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz