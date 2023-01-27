Scores of flights cancelled as stranded travellers finally leave flooded Auckland Airport

Flooding at Auckland International Airport yesterday. Photo / Supplied

More than 2000 weary travellers have finally made their way home after floodwaters stranded them at the Auckland Airport building yesterday, while hundreds more travellers have had their flights cancelled this morning.

Auckland Airport says there will be no flights arriving or departing before midday.

Its website shows that scores of flights leaving for destinations around the world from Tokyo and Seoul to cities the US will not fly this morning.

The first international flight marked as still scheduled to depart Air NZ and Singapore Airlines’ 12.45pm flight to Sydney.

It comes as the airport’s terminal buildings were flooded during yesterday’s deluge while more than 2000 travellers were forced to pull out sleeping bags and blankets and sleep at the airport after nearby roads were cut off by flood waters.

Weary travellers bunker down try to get sleep at Auckland Airport. Photo / Supplied

“The Auckland Airport team has been working throughout the night to support over 2000 travellers and airport workers, cut off by flooding on roads in and around the airport precinct, as well as on the ground level of the international terminal, particularly in the check in area,” airport staff said.

The flooded roads near the airport eventually began to clear by about 4am allowing most travellers to begin to leave the terminal building and find their way home or to a hotel.

“We want to genuinely thank travellers for their patience overnight, as we contended with rising floodwaters, a runway closure and multiple flight delays, diversions and cancellations,” chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said.

“We’re also really grateful to the retailers that remained open tonight to support travellers and provide food and drink, as well as our team at the Strata lounge and other airport lounges who have worked through the night to care for travellers.”

Weary travellers lie down where ever they can find a spare patch of ground. Photo / Supplied

These travellers get creative in making a double bed out of airport furniture. Photo / Supplied

More than 2000 travellers slept at the airport overnight. Photo / Supplied

Scores of flights have been cancelled this morning. Photo / Supplied

Airport staff said flooding on the ground floor terminal and forecourt cleared by around 4am.

That allowed travellers to make their way to the car parks and for park and ride bus services to start operating again and come pick them up.

Taxis and rideshares were also back up and running by 4.30am, airport staff.

It will take time for flights to get back up and running again this morning.

“Due to the damage overnight and the need to check key terminal infrastructure, no domestic or international flights will be arriving or departing from Auckland Airport before noon Saturday, 28 January. This will continue to be reviewed as the weather event continues,” airport staff said.

“We encourage travellers to get in touch with their airline or check their airline travel app for the latest information about their flights.”