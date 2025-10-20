Researchers undertook a five-year study to project the impact of a Mt Taranaki eruption.
A Mt Taranaki eruption could bring the region to a standstill, knock out regional infrastructure and cause up to $16 billion worth of damage, a new study has found.
Researchers across New Zealand undertook a five-year study weaving together volcanic science, dynamic risk modelling, economic analysis and mātauranga ā iwito project what would happen if the volcano erupted.
University of Auckland Professor Shane Cronin said the programme began because researchers knew there was a 30-50% chance that Taranaki could erupt in the next 50 years.
“Our job was to listen to the mounga, study its past behaviour, and start to understand what signs it might give before erupting again.”
They range in size and duration to show what small, medium, or large eruptions may look like over months.
“The scenarios were a game-changer,” University of Canterbury Professor Tom Wilson said.
“Suddenly, people could understand how they may be impacted and were starting to think about the things they could do to prepare.”
The research revealed how a disruption to the electricity system could cascade through the oil and gas industries, transport networks, and water systems, causing widespread impacts across the region and nation.
“The risk modelling suggests a Taranaki eruption is a potential regional disaster, it’s a national energy security challenge, and a potential future economic crisis,” Wilson said.
“The ripple effects of an eruption go far beyond ash and lahars.
“Volcanic ash can short-circuit power lines, block roads, contaminate water sources, and clog water treatment plants, causing critical infrastructure systems to fail at the exact time they’re needed most.
“Lahars could also destroy bridges and cut off lifeline services, disrupting transport and access to basic needs like food and water, as well as limiting access to some communities.”
The economic impact of an eruption
Economic modelling predicts losses from a future eruption of Taranaki mounga could be between $12b and $16b, depending on the type, scale, and duration of the event.
McDonald said high-value interventions such as alternative power and water supplies could save more than $1.1 billion and boost regional GDP by 17% over two years.
“Spending now to strengthen critical infrastructure could save billions later.
“It’s not just a way to ensure people have water and power, it’s also smart economics.”
Weaving mātauranga Māori and risk science
The programme worked in partnership with Uri to weave together mātauranga Māori and Western science.
Bilingual resources, interactive StoryMaps, and wānanga created spaces for kōrero about the mounga’s past and future.
“You can’t understand volcanic risk in Taranaki without understanding the whakapapa of the mountain, whenua and awa, the kōrero tuku iho and mātauranga held by whānau, hapū and iwi who hold ancestral connections to the mounga and have done so for generations,” said Acushla Dee Sciascia of Mapuna Consultants.