Scientists discover massive undersea reservoir near NZ’s biggest fault zone

A massive undersea reservoir uncovered just off New Zealand’s coast could help scientists solve the enigma of “silent” earthquakes thought to play a key role in our largest fault zone.

The discovery, described in a just-published US study, marks the latest of a series of major new insights into the sprawling system that is our Hikurangi Subduction Zone.

Lying off the North Island’s East Coast, it marks the boundary where the Pacific tectonic plate subducts, or dives underneath, the Australian tectonic plate.

The constant mashing together of these two vast chunks of the planet’s crust produces an enormous amount of pent-up energy that must be somehow released.

The “mega-thrust” subduction zone earthquakes behind the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami - and the catastrophic Tōhoku disaster in Japan seven years later - show how, in extremely rare cases, this can happen in the worst possible way.

Within the next 50 years, scientists have estimated a 26 per cent chance of an event with a magnitude of 8.0 or larger striking beneath the lower North Island.

Generally, scientists believe the make-up of the Earth’s crust is a major factor in how tectonic energy is released, with softer, wetter rocks allowing plates to slip slowly, and drier, brittle rocks storing energy until they fail in violent and deadly mega-quakes.

Along our subduction zone, however, a wide variety of quakes are routinely observed: something thought to largely owe to the effects of fluids on the plate boundary.

While previous studies have indicated a mechanism that “hydrated” the subduction zone’s faults and made them weak, it’s only been in recent times that scientists have been shedding light on how this was actually happening.

At the same time, scientists have come to recognise the influential role of “slow slip” earthquakes – capable of gradually shifting faults by tens of centimetres without ever being felt at the surface - along the boundary.

Slow-slip events have been found to occur in an area where the Hikurangi Subduction Zone - marking the boundary of the Pacific and Australian tectonic plates - is transitioning from being "stuck" beneath the southern North Island, to an area where the subduction zone is "creeping" further north, around Gisborne and Hawkes Bay. Image / GeoNet

Many of these slow-burning quakes were thought to be linked to buried water, but, until now, there was no direct geologic evidence to suggest such a large water reservoir existed along the fault zone.

“We can’t yet see deep enough to know exactly the effect on the fault, but we can see that the amount of water that’s going down here is actually much higher than normal,” said the study’s lead author, Andrew Gase, who carried out the work while at the University of Texas.

Now based at Western Washington University, Gase said there was a need to drill deeper to find where this giant pocket ended, so that scientists could determine whether it influenced pressure around the fault.

The reservoir was found amid an ancient volcanic province formed when a massive plume of lava breached the Earth’s surface in the Pacific Ocean.

This event, which took place some 125 million years ago, was one of the planet’s largest known volcanic eruptions and rumbled on for several million years.

Gase used seismic scans to build a 3D picture of the ancient volcanic plateau in which he saw thick, layered sediments surrounding buried volcanoes.

After analysing drill core samples of the volcanic rock, he and colleagues found that water made up nearly half of its volume.

This map shows the Hikurangi plateau: a remnant of a series of epic volcanic eruptions that began 125 million years ago in the Pacific Ocean. A recent seismic survey – carried out in the area marked by the red rectangle - imaged the plateau as it sinks into New Zealand’s Hikurangi Subduction Zone (red line). Image / Andrew Gase

“Normal ocean crust, once it gets to be about seven or 10 million years old should contain much less water,” he said.

The ocean crust in the seismic scans was 10 times as old - but it had remained much wetter.

Gase speculated that the shallow seas where the eruptions took place eroded some of the volcanoes into a porous, broken-up rock that stored water like an aquifer as it was buried.

Over time, the rock and rock fragments transformed into clay, locking in even more water.

That finding was important because scientists think that underground water pressure could be a key ingredient in creating conditions that release tectonic stress through slow-slip earthquakes.

A seismic image of the Hikurangi plateau reveals details about the Earth’s interior and what it’s made of. The blue-green layer under the yellow line shows water buried within rocks. Researchers suspect the water could be dampening earthquakes at the nearby Hikurangi Subduction Zone. Image / Andrew Gase

This usually occurred when water-rich sediments were buried with a fault, trapping the water underground – but this particular fault contained little of this typical material.

Instead, the researchers suspected the ancient volcanoes and the transformed rocks — now clays — were carrying large volumes of water down as they were swallowed by the fault.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, comes weeks after another study shed new light on how fluids trapped and transported within the fault zone influenced its activity.

Scientists have now begun modelling the effects of trapped fluids on mega-thrust earthquakes all the way through to the Kermadec subduction zone, with plans to extend the work to the entire southwest Pacific.

This, it’s ultimately hoped, will lead to new physics-based models able to calculate tsunami hazards for all of New Zealand’s local and regional earthquakes.

