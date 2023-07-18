Hastings Boys' High School captain Izaiah Tuliau leading his team onto the field to play Napier last month. The side were beaten then, but on Tuesday beat Rotorua Boys High School 29-25 in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

No 8 Shaun McNaughten was the star of the day with three tries as Hastings Boys’ High School beat Rotorua Boys’ High School 29-25 in a Super 8 First XV rugby match in Hastings on Tuesday.

The match was played in fine weather, a contrast to the storm which caused its June 24 postponement.

Hastings scored five tries in all, including the first points in the 11th minute and led 17-14 at halftime. At one stage in the second half they were up by 10 points, the match ending with defending champion school Rotorua closing it to four points with the last try and conversion on full time.

Hastings travel to Bay of Plenty on Saturday to play Tauranga Boys’ College, who last month beat Napier Boys’ High School, while Napier Boys’ High School, with a two-week break since scoring the school’s first win over Hamilton Boys’ High School in 12 years, play New Plymouth Boys’ High School in Napier.

Hamilton Boys’ High School travel to play Gisborne Boys’ High School in Gisborne, and Rotorua have a home match against Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

Result:

Hastings Boys’ High School 29 (Shaun McNaughten 3, Vincent Kite, Kyan Lowe tries; Mokau Lambert 2 conversions), Rotorua Boys’ High School 24 (Malakai Cama, Setaleki Mafileo, Josh Norman tries; Kees van der Hayden 2 penalties, 2 conversions).

Points after five games: Hamilton 21, Napier 20, Tauranga 19, Hastings 15, Palmerston North 13, Rotorua 7, Gisborne (4 games) 2, New Plymouth (4 games) 0.