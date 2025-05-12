- A schoolboy was injured by a bus on Beach Rd, Torbay, while tying his shoes.
- Hato Hone St John took the boy to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injuries.
- Police and the school have been approached for comment.
A North Shore schoolboy has been injured by a turning bus hitting a planter box, which then struck him.
The boy was bent over on the footpath tying his shoes when a turning bus took a corner too sharply outside the Torbay shops on Beach Rd, a witness told the Herald.
The boy appeared about 12 years old, she said.
A pool of blood stained the footpath, another witness said, but it had since been cleaned.