Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Schoolboy hurt in Torbay bus crash: Witness on Beach Rd says kid tying shoes

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police have been seen at the site of a crash where a bus has reportedly hit and injured a schoolboy on Beach Rd, Torbay.

Police have been seen at the site of a crash where a bus has reportedly hit and injured a schoolboy on Beach Rd, Torbay.

  • A schoolboy was injured by a bus on Beach Rd, Torbay, while tying his shoes.
  • Hato Hone St John took the boy to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injuries.
  • Police and the school have been approached for comment.

A North Shore schoolboy has been injured by a turning bus hitting a planter box, which then struck him.

The boy was bent over on the footpath tying his shoes when a turning bus took a corner too sharply outside the Torbay shops on Beach Rd, a witness told the Herald.

The boy appeared about 12 years old, she said.

A pool of blood stained the footpath, another witness said, but it had since been cleaned.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A police spokesman said the bus hit a planter box, which in turn hit the boy.

Hato Hone St John confirmed it responded to a crash on Beach Rd at 3.23pm and took one person to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injuries.

Auckland Transport, and the school the boy is understood to attend have also been approached for comment.

The two witnesses said the bus involved was a school bus.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police were on the scene, they said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand