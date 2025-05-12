Police have been seen at the site of a crash where a bus has reportedly hit and injured a schoolboy on Beach Rd, Torbay.

12 May, 2025 04:39 AM 2 mins to read

Police have been seen at the site of a crash where a bus has reportedly hit and injured a schoolboy on Beach Rd, Torbay.

A schoolboy was injured by a bus on Beach Rd, Torbay, while tying his shoes.

Hato Hone St John took the boy to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police and the school have been approached for comment.

A North Shore schoolboy has been injured by a turning bus hitting a planter box, which then struck him.

The boy was bent over on the footpath tying his shoes when a turning bus took a corner too sharply outside the Torbay shops on Beach Rd, a witness told the Herald.

The boy appeared about 12 years old, she said.

A pool of blood stained the footpath, another witness said, but it had since been cleaned.