Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

School Sport NZ proposes ban on Year 14 student athletes in competitions

By Dana Johannsen
RNZ·
5 mins to read

School Sport NZ proposes banning Year 14 students from secondary school sports events under new rules. Photo / Photosport, Chris Symes

School Sport NZ proposes banning Year 14 students from secondary school sports events under new rules. Photo / Photosport, Chris Symes

By Dana Johannsen of RNZ

The controversial practice of Year 14 students competing in secondary school sports events will be banned under proposed new eligibility rules.

School Sport NZ (SSNZ) today released its draft eligibility rules following a lengthy review.

Among the key proposed rule

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save