- A school lunch supplier apologised after New Plymouth students received ‘vegan’ meals containing beef mince.
- The School Lunch Collective said a processing error led to some lunches being mislabelled.
- Paul Harvey says additional steps have been implemented to prevent future errors.
A school lunch supplier is apologising after New Plymouth students were given “vegan” meals containing beef mince.
The School Lunch Collective says a processing error resulted in five “non-vegan” school lunches being mislabelled.
Jo Thorensen told the Herald her vegetarian Year 11 son came home from Spotswood College on Thursday with an unusual meal.
“It was savoury mince with mashed potato and vegetables, and it had his name on it and had ‘vegan meal’ written on the top,” she said.