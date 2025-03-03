“Wow, very generous and kind helping out people,” another said.
Others have referred to the meals as “yuck”, explaining how their children can’t eat them.
“Doesn’t surprise me they are in there, my kids came home saying the lunches were yuck today,” said one parent.
Food service company Compass Group has partnered with the Ministry of Education in the School Lunch Collective.
A ministry spokesperson said managing waste and food surplus is a key focus of the school lunch programme.
“From the beginning of term one, 2025, external model schools receiving meals from the School Lunch Collective, were asked to include their total roll, specialty meal details per student and delivery information into an online ordering portal.”
The online ordering portal means that schools can plan based on attendance and dietary requirements for students each day. This also allows for the number and type of meals delivered to be adjusted based on various activities, such as school trips, teacher-only days, or off-site classes.
“We would expect schools to adjust their information in the portal throughout the school year to help with minimising food surplus and waste,” the spokesperson said.
Compass Group has also been approached for comment.
The ministry spokesperson discouraged surplus hot meals from being distributed “as there are food safety risks associated with reheating meals twice”.