It's tough for parents to keep the kids happy with only eight days in school in the whole of April. Photo/Michael Craig

School holidays are here, and with Easter kicking them off and Anzac Day to finish them, it’s a mammoth 20-day stretch to keep kids busy.

Just leaving the house can cost a packet - even more so with kids in tow. So, what can you do to keep children engaged and entertained on a budget these holidays?

The long-range weather forecast for the holiday break has plenty of those pesky thunderstorm icons scattered throughout.

It’s no good planning a day at the beach if it’s pouring down, so planning and flexibility are key.

Here’s our go-to guide:

Send them on an egg hunt

Take advantage of Easter weekend and let the bunny do a bit of the entertaining with a hunt for some chocolate treats.

You don’t need to splurge on the biggest eggs for the hunt, but be creative and cryptic with the clues and hiding places.

Kids are smart - especially when it comes to foraging for treats - so give them a challenge and make the hunt last longer than five minutes.

If you would rather leave it to the “eggsperts”, check out local community pages for any organised events. If you fancy a road trip, plenty of smaller towns have events planned - such as the Waipū Easter Carnival. There’ll be a range of food, pony rides, a petting zoo and music, and it’s a koha entry to the event.

If the weather is bad, check out the Easter Egg Hunt at the Auckland Museum from April 7 - 23. Pick up your clues from Te Ao Marama South Atrium to hunt down decorated eggs hiding throughout the museum and be in to win a chocolate hamper.

Host a movie marathon

Get creative for your movie marathon and have the kids decorate cones for popcorn. Photo / Guy Coombes

This is the perfect rainy day activity, and cheap, too, with popcorn and snacks the only expense. Set up a cosy movie room in the lounge and pre-select some new releases or old favourites to keep everyone happy. Even better if you can host a few extra guests and help another parent out.

Extend the activity by letting kids get crafty making movie tickets or invites and decorating cups for popcorn.

Climb a volcano

Pick a local volcano, do some research, pack a picnic and go. There are 53 volcanoes in Auckland, and many have established reserves and designated tracks to protect the maunga.

Maungawhau (Mt Eden), Maungakiekie (One Tree Hill) Ōwairaka (Mt Albert), Takarunga (Mt Victoria) and Maungauika (North Head) have amazing views over the city, perfect for enjoying a picnic lunch, and Māngere has newly built steps to help with the climb.

Get creative

Kids can get creative and take photos like this one, taken on an iPhone. Print off their favourite and frame it.

Think of a cool place to visit, take a camera or phone and get snapping. Whether you’re inspired by nature, the beach, or the cool juxtaposition of old and new architecture, you can find something on your own doorstep.

Newer phones come with some pretty cool filters, but an old point-and-shoot can also provide hours of entertainment. Let the kids pick their favourite photo, get it printed and frame it. There is nothing like seeing your own art hanging on the wall to inspire the next generation of artists.

The area around Wynyard Quarter is a great spot for inspiration, with Silo Park, murals, green spaces and a beautiful watery backdrop. Plus, there is plenty to do for kids of all ages when their creativity runs out.

Plan a fakeaway night

Takeaways can be expensive, so let the kids plan a Friday night ‘fakeaway’ night. Yes, it’s a bit reminiscent of lockdown, when we all tried to make KFC, but it’s a bit of fun and it gets you off meal planning for the night. If you have the time and energy, make a real night of it by getting the kids to create a menu and dress to a theme.

Go on a dinosaur hunt

Go on a modern-day dinosaur hunt with your smartphone at Auckland Museum. Photo / Supplied

Auckland War Memorial Museum should be on the must-do list for all mini-palaeontologists - especially if the weather is a bit rubbish. Dinosaur hunters of all ages can go on the new augmented reality dinosaur trail at Auckland Museum. Use your phone to scan the codes to reveal life-like AR prehistoric creatures - from T-rexes to velociraptors. Once they find the dinosaurs, they can take a video or photo with them to show their friends.

Look out for the first code, just inside Te Ao Mārama South Atrium.

Head to the Auckland Wintergarden

Auckland Domain Wintergardens are a great spot to unwind after hunting dinosaurs at the Museum. Photo / Janna Dixon

When you are at the museum, it’s worth the short trek over to the nearby Domain Wintergarden. The historic garden is a hidden treasure, with its two large glasshouses, beautiful ornate courtyard and a sunken pond. There is one non-heated glasshouse and another tropical house heated to 28C, so the variety of plants and flowers is vast. It’s a perfect place to unwind and will capture the attention of younger plant lovers. It’s a great place to take photos and see how many plants they can identify.

Explore a neighbouring suburb

Take the family to the local night market for some tasty cheap eats these school holidays. Picture / Shandelle Battersby

If there is a park, pump track or café you have always wanted to go to but haven’t been able to find the time, do it these holidays. Public transport is still half-price, and with a Hop card, children aged between five and 15 ride free on most buses, trains and ferries on weekends and public holidays. Grey Lynn Pump Track is one of the best, and with five tracks, is well worth the visit. There is plenty of street parking, or you can catch a bus. Auckland Domain, Victoria Park, Silo Park, and Hamilton Gardens are all beautiful spots that deserve more than a rushed visit.

With no early starts, the holidays are a great time to take the kids to check out the Auckland night markets. There are a few to choose from, and with a wide range of street food, it’s easy to grab some delicious but cheap eats for dinner.

Learn to skateboard

Lenny Paewai-Huston, eight, from Young Guns Skate School.

There are plenty of skateboarding classes where kids of all ages and skill can learn to ollie, drop in or just learn the basics these holidays. GirlsSkateNZ and Young Guns Skate School run skate tours, have days at certain ramps and offer some free classes. They even have some boards and safety gear for those who don’t have their own to borrow. If the budget allows and you need to be kid-free for most of the day, there are skate tours for those with a bit more experience. The skate tours are $65 per skater. Skaters will take in three ramps around Auckland City - the tours run from 9am - 3pm.

Head to the beach

Check that weather forecast and plan a day at the beach. There are so many beautiful beaches in New Zealand, so pack the car and spend a day swimming, surfing, or exploring the coast. Low tide at St Leonard’s in Takapuna is perfect if you want to let the dog run off-leash and let the kids burn energy. The walk from Takapuna to Milford is picturesque, and you can swim at sheltered Thorne Bay halfway along the route. Pack a picnic and refreshments and something warm for later. If it is black sand you are after, pack up the car and head to Karioitahi Beach. This is a wild west coast gem that is worth the drive. Āwhitu Regional Park is on the way, so make time to stop there as well. End the day with a cool, relaxing swim at Kauritūtahi Beach. You can even camp the night at the Brook Campground. Remember, some of the flood-hit communities such as Muriwai and Piha are still recovering, so postpone your trip there for now.

Take a coastal walk

Get back to nature by taking a coastal walk across the Waitematā Harbour towards the city centre along the Te Atatū Peninsula Harbourside walkway. It’s an easy three-kilometre walk that provides plenty of chances to spot native birds like dotterel, pūkeko and tōrea [oystercatchers] along the way. Remember, Muriwai Regional Park, Te Rau Pūriri Regional Park and Waitākere Ranges Regional Park are closed because of slips and flood damage.

Go bush

For a bit more of a challenge, there is the 8km Cossey-Massey Loop Walk through mature bush, which starts at the Hunua Falls carpark. It’s best-suited for older kids, because the track is steep in parts. You can use the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council’s ‘Plan My Walk’ app, which has safety advice and weather forecasts. Experts advise walking anti-clockwise and making use of the picnic tables and toilets in the visitor area. Dogs are allowed on a leash.

Vector Light Show at Silo Park for Anzac Day

Some of the best viewing places for the Vector Light Show include Little Shoal Bay, Westhaven Marina and Silo Park. The show runs from April 21 - 25.

Round off the holiday with the Vector Light Show to commemorate Anzac Day. The light and sound show will run from 21 - 25 April, every 30 minutes from 6pm until midnight, and from 5am - 7am on April 25. Take a picnic or a thermos of hot chocolate for the kids and remember the people past and present who have displayed courage and self-sacrifice serving our country.

Some of the best viewing places include Little Shoal Bay, Westhaven Marina and Silo Park.

Finally - send them packing

It’s the end of the holidays and you got through it. End things well for the final weekend by booking a sleepover with the grandparents or good friends. Leave all the entertaining, feeding and caring to someone else for the night and take a break. Until tomorrow, that is.

Top tips