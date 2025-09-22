Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

School holiday weather: MetService forecasts wet start with heavy rain for both islands

Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: September 22th, 2025

Waves of rain are travelling across the country this week, with heavier bouts set to lash both islands at the start of the school holidays.

Most of the North Island is in for a wet start to the week because of a “plume of moisture” moving out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save