There is a high chance of heavy rain and severe gales in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and the northern Bay of Plenty, according to MetService.
There is a moderate chance of the same conditions for Waikato, the southern Bay of Plenty and the Eastern Cape.
On Friday, the Tasman Sea low may weaken slightly.
However, MetService said there is a good chance that heavy rain warnings will stay in place for Northland and Auckland, excluding Great Barrier Island.
For Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, and northern Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, there’s a high chance of heavy rain warnings, and a low chance that the northeast winds will become strong enough to trigger a severe gale warning.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.