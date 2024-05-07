In one of their seven missions for the week the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Helicopter Rescue team transferred a patient in serious condition from Gisborne Hospital to Hastings where they were met by Life Flight's Westpac Rescue Helicopter, which continued the transfer to Wellington Hospital.

In one of their seven missions for the week the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Helicopter Rescue team transferred a patient in serious condition from Gisborne Hospital to Hastings where they were met by Life Flight's Westpac Rescue Helicopter, which continued the transfer to Wellington Hospital.

Despite a cyclone-free start to 2024 the Trust Tairāwhiti - He Tohu Ora, Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust has continued a mission schedule that last year leapt 45 per cent on 2022.

In the January-March 2024 quarter, the team recorded 101 completed missions - just three fewer than for the same period in 2023 when, in response to Cyclone Gabrielle, more than 50 missions were completed in February last year alone.

“During that time the team really proved their worth in providing critical medical and rescue services to rural and remote regions,” Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust chair Patrick Willock said.

“The need was already there but the terrible conditions of 2023 really brought that home.

“And the high volume of missions successfully completed this quarter again highlights the indispensable role this asset fills in our community, and the incredible job our team do 24/7, 365 days a year.”

In January 2024, the team flew 30 completed missions, together with 16 training flights and two for ferry/maintenance/other. In February, 35 missions were completed, plus four training flights and five for ferry/maintenance/other. And in March, they recorded 36 completed missions, five training flights and three for ferry/maintenance/other.

In the January-to-March quarter the team also noted 15 missions that had to be abandoned or were stood down, and they declined 16 dispatch calls, most because of bad weather.

That solid schedule continues with seven missions completed in the seven days from Monday, April 29.

– April 29, 11am – The helicopter responded to a trauma at Wharekahika/Hicks Bay; patient flown in stable condition to Gisborne Hospital.

– May 1, 8.30am – The team were called to a motor vehicle accident at Motu; patient flown in stable condition to Gisborne Hospital.

– May 1, 3pm – They were dispatched to a medical event at Tikitiki; patient flown in stable condition to Gisborne Hospital.

– May 1, 5.30pm – The team attended a trauma at Waipiro Bay; patient flown in stable condition to Gisborne Hospital.

– May 3, 12.10pm – They responded to a medical event at Tikitiki; patient flown in stable condition to Gisborne Hospital.

– May 3, 1.44pm – The team transferred a patient in serious condition from Gisborne Hospital to Hastings where they were met by Life Flight’s Westpac Rescue Helicopter, which continued the transfer to Wellington Hospital.

– May 4, 1.07pm – The helicopter was dispatched to a medical event at Ruatoria; patient flown in stable condition to Gisborne Hospital.



