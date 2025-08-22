“We’ve only got about 70 left to fix,” Burt told RNZ.
“Given the scale of the event, the complexity of some of the work, I think the team’s done amazingly - and if you look across the country, Auckland is well ahead of many parts of the country that were impacted by the storms at this time.”
West Auckland was hit particularly hard due to the steep topography of the area.
According to RNZ and Auckland Transport, the section of road between the Titirangi roundabout and Woodlands Park Drive was initially restricted to stop-go traffic before being fully closed.
Retaining walls were constructed to restore parts of the road that had slipped.
AT said the goal now is to have the very last of the Auckland cyclone repairs done by April 2026.
Documents AT provided to RNZ show the Scenic Drive repairs at eight sites have cost $15.8 million.
Some drainage work still remains.
The AT Flood Recovery Programme is estimated to cost $390 million, jointly funded by the Crown and Auckland Council: NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi ($199m), Auckland Council ($81m) and Crown Infrastructure Partners, now National Infrastructure Funding and Financing ($110m), RNZ reported.
In 2023, owners of a badly slip-damaged property on Scenic Drive watched as their family home was violently pulled to the ground by a digger.