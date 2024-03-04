Scammers target Chinese seeking rental accommodation in Auckland

Victims are asked to make contact with the scammer over WeChat.

Rental scammers are targeting people based in China who are seeking New Zealand accommodation through messaging app WeChat.

Police say they have received several reports of rental property scams involving the Chinese Community.

The scammers were particularly targeting Chinese based in the mainland who are seeking rental accommodation in the Auckland city area.

“We are seeing reports of this scam recently being advertised on a popular New Zealand-based Chinese web forum,” police said in a statement.

The Herald understands the web forum is Skykiwi.com.

“In all instances, the scammers are posing as legitimate landlords or real estate agents.

“A person seeking a rental property is usually asked to make contact with the supposed landlord or agent over the messaging app WeChat.

“The scammer will send alleged proof of identity through to the renter, usually in the form of a real-looking passport photo or official-looking document.

“The renter is then asked to digitally sign a false tenancy agreement and transfer money, usually thousands of dollars, to a New Zealand-based bank account to secure the rental property.”

The scammers are targeting China-based people who are seeking rental accommodation in NZ.

The scammer often asked the would-be renter for more money, and again usually in the thousands to reserve the property.

They are told a New Zealand-based tenant was also interested in the property and if the China-based renter does not pay, the property would be rented out to the New Zealand-based renter, and they would lose it.

“Often, the victim is asked for a third payment, to make sure the rental property is furnished,” police said.

“Upon arriving in New Zealand however, the renter soon learns they have been scammed, when they discover that their supposed rental property is already occupied.”

Police advice is for people to think carefully before giving money to people or making an agreement.

“Never transfer money to an individual or organisation that you can’t verify as legitimate,” police said.

“A legitimate landlord or real estate agent will have a website, generally a physical address, and you should be able to speak to more than one person from that organisation.”

Get a New Zealand-based family member or friend to view the alleged rental property to prove it is legitimate, if possible.

Police are asking those who believe they are being targeted by rental scammers to contact them.

“If you believe you are being currently targeted by a scam that sounds like this, please end contact immediately and get in touch with police,” the statement said.

“Trust your instincts, if it sounds like a scam, it probably is.”

Police said these offences can be very believable.

“Unfortunately, this is not a new scam and targets victims through different platforms,” it said.

“They can be carried out from anywhere in the world and are prevalent on many online platforms, especially social platforms.”