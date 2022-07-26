Matthew Duxfield has pleaded guilty to using a computer for dishonest purposes after selling a Playstation console repeatedly online but failing to deliver the goods to buyers. Photo / supplied

An online scammer has admitted repeatedly selling a PlayStation 4 gaming console and a bundle of games but never delivering the goods.

Matthew Clayton Duxfield sold the console on September 3, 2021, for $300 and again on September 15, for $200, using the alias Jon Black on different Facebook marketplaces, the police summary of facts states.

On September 14, Duxfield, also under the name Jon Black, sold a bundle of games for $120 on FB marketplace.

The unsuspecting victims deposited the money into Duxfield's bank account but once they'd sent a screenshot of the successful money transfer he would block the victim and delete his account.

None of the three victims received the items they purchased or a refund.

When spoken to by police Duxfield said: "I was just stupid really".

Duxfield appeared before Dugald Matheson in the Whanganui District Court yesterday facing a charge of accessing a computer system for dishonest purposes.

Through his lawyer Mark McGhie Duxfield pleaded guilty and was remanded on bail to reappear for sentencing on August 24.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Stephen Butler told the court reparation was sought.