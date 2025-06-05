An English scammer who defrauded multiple elderly victims of more than $400,000 by pretending he was part of an undercover police operation has been jailed after police caught him in the act.
Reece Alexander Salmon’s victims ranged in age from 69 to 95, with Salmon even visiting one of thevictims at their home in a retirement village to defraud them.
The 27-year-old appeared in the Wellington District Court this afternoon, having earlier pleaded guilty to 15 counts of obtaining cash and gold by deception, and two counts of attempting to obtain by deception. Some of the charges were representative, meaning they related to more than one incident.
Before sentencing, Salmon stood and addressed Judge John Walker, apologising for what he had done to the victims.
“I deserve to be jailed and I hope today this is the closure that they are entitled to,” he said.
“He knows the impact of his actions and what she says is the unimaginable pain he’s caused to the victims.”
Robinson said Salmon had trouble in London, and was “showing good promise” when he moved to New Zealand, but became “desperate for money” and had “fallen into stupid company and gotten into this scam at a low level”.
Salmon acknowledged the “extremely corrosive” effects of the scam on his victims’ lives and wanted to take full responsibility.
“Members of this group impersonated police officers, securing the co-operation of the victims in what they believed was an undercover police investigation. The victims’ assistance involved them withdrawing large amounts of cash from their banks or, in some cases, purchasing gold bullion,” the judge said.
The victims would take the cash or gold to their homes, and a courier would arrive and give them a pre-arranged codeword before taking the “delivery” away.
Salmon was the courier in the Wellington region, and took money and gold from 19 victims between late July 2024 and early August.
He used taxis, getting dropped off away from their houses and using disguises such as medical masks and hats, and changing clothes between visiting various victims.
“It would seem that you knew very well what was required of you,” Judge Walker said.
“Police learned that a victim was being asked to buy $170,000 in gold bullion. Police were able to take control of this arrangement and waited for you to arrive to collect the gold. You did arrive, and you were arrested.”
Other victims reported a loss of trust and confidence, feeling more isolated and continuing to suffer sleepless nights.
“These were vulnerable people who were targeted, and you met them and knew exactly who you were scamming.
“This was premeditated offending. You were an integral part of a sophisticated scam targeting vulnerable victims, and you knew that. There was a serious effect on them beyond the loss of money.”
Judge Walker allowed discounts to the sentence for Salmon’s guilty plea, as well as the separation he would suffer from his partner, mother and 3-year-old daughter. He noted Salmon had been served with deportation papers and would be sent back to the UK at the end of his sentence.
He jailed Salmon for four years.
Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.