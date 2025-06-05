Defence lawyer Marty Robinson said today was “all about apologising to the victims”.

He noted Salmon’s mother was attending the sentencing by audiovisual link from the United Kingdom.

“She’s spoken to Reece in depth about the trauma he’s caused the victims,” he said.

“He knows the impact of his actions and what she says is the unimaginable pain he’s caused to the victims.”

Reece Alexander Salmon, 27, appeared in the Wellington District Court for sentencing on a $400,000 impersonation scam. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Robinson said Salmon had trouble in London, and was “showing good promise” when he moved to New Zealand, but became “desperate for money” and had “fallen into stupid company and gotten into this scam at a low level”.

Salmon acknowledged the “extremely corrosive” effects of the scam on his victims’ lives and wanted to take full responsibility.

Judge Walker said Salmon had been part of an international criminal operation performing what was known as an impersonation scam.

“Members of this group impersonated police officers, securing the co-operation of the victims in what they believed was an undercover police investigation. The victims’ assistance involved them withdrawing large amounts of cash from their banks or, in some cases, purchasing gold bullion,” the judge said.

The victims would take the cash or gold to their homes, and a courier would arrive and give them a pre-arranged codeword before taking the “delivery” away.

Salmon was the courier in the Wellington region, and took money and gold from 19 victims between late July 2024 and early August.

He used taxis, getting dropped off away from their houses and using disguises such as medical masks and hats, and changing clothes between visiting various victims.

“It would seem that you knew very well what was required of you,” Judge Walker said.

“Police learned that a victim was being asked to buy $170,000 in gold bullion. Police were able to take control of this arrangement and waited for you to arrive to collect the gold. You did arrive, and you were arrested.”

Police searched Salmon’s accommodation and found $170,000 worth of gold and $116,000 in cash.

In total, he took away $239,500 in cash and $172,000 in gold from his victims.

“Two of your victims were scammed on three or four occasions. One was a victim in a retirement village,” Judge Walker noted.

Of the total value of $411,000 stolen, $123,500 has never been recovered.

Reading the victim impact statements, Judge Walker said one widow, who lived alone, had $171,000 in gold and $20,000 in cash stolen over four separate visits.

“This had a huge impact on her confidence, and she felt vulnerable.”

Other victims reported a loss of trust and confidence, feeling more isolated and continuing to suffer sleepless nights.

“These were vulnerable people who were targeted, and you met them and knew exactly who you were scamming.

“This was premeditated offending. You were an integral part of a sophisticated scam targeting vulnerable victims, and you knew that. There was a serious effect on them beyond the loss of money.”

Judge Walker allowed discounts to the sentence for Salmon’s guilty plea, as well as the separation he would suffer from his partner, mother and 3-year-old daughter. He noted Salmon had been served with deportation papers and would be sent back to the UK at the end of his sentence.

He jailed Salmon for four years.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.