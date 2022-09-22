Jahden Nelson with partner Santana Tierney at Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau

A West Auckland scaffolder who suffered life-changing injuries in a horror workplace accident says he is "just blessed to still be here" and offered his thanks to his family and staff at Middlemore Hospital.

Jahden Nelson is now making trips outside the hospital walls for the first time since his accident in April.

The Herald has previously reported how Nelson, a 28-year-old a father-of-three, suffered a heart attack, internal injuries and burns to 25-35 per cent of his body in April when a metal pole he was holding touched high-voltage overhead lines on a Massey work site, sending a lethal electric current through his body.

Due to his horrific injuries, he lost both arms, has spent months in hospital, has undergone close to 40 operations and faces years of rehabilitation.

Now Nelson has spoken out to offer thanks to those who have supported him - and to reveal what motivates him every day.

"I'm just blessed to still be here for my kids," Nelson said in an update posted today by Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau.

"I give thanks to my partner, Santana. She suffers from my accident as well and she has been so strong, being here and caring for me and being home caring for our three children on her own."

Nelson before the accident. Photo / Supplied

Nelson praised the staff at Middlemore Hospital, which he described as "like his home" since the accident, which saw his partner Santana Tierney initially told he was unlikely to survive.

Doctors said they had treated just five people with injuries as severe and only one had lived.

"So for him to pull through the way he did, although he lost his arms, for him to still be here and have the opportunity to live a normal life is really amazing, and for our children he's still here to be their father," Tierney told the Herald earlier this year.

"My team here in the Unit has been great," Nelson said.

"I've become familiar with the staff here. They're all friendly and take the time to chat.

"They've learnt my needs, my schedule, my likes and dislikes. It makes my situation more comfortable as I depend on all of them."

Nelson credits love and support as the reason he was able to beat the odds following his accident and revealed he has finally been able to get outside and enjoy time in the sunshine with his partner and children.

"I am so grateful for my beautiful family and I cannot wait to be home to make up for the months we've lost, they're what get me through my days," he said.

Jahden Nelson in hospital with his children Valley Rose and Kaiser. Photo / Supplied

The experienced scaffolder told the Herald earlier this year that he thought the power lines had been disconnected to safeguard workers and was stunned to learn he and his colleagues had been exposed to live wires.

"I assumed they would have been turned off," Nelson said.

"I'm in absolute shock that we weren't told because now I'm in hospital having to deal with the position that I'm in."

A WorkSafe investigation is under way into how the accident happened.