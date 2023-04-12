Damning Auckland flood report calls out failings, Government ready to reveal Three Waters re-brand and Wellington Council's million dollar mistake in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A scabies outbreak in the South Island has caused concern, with rates among student populations rising amid a treatment shortage.

Doctors have reported an increase in young people presenting with the disease and claiming it’s been spreading around their living quarters.

Scabies is a highly contagious, and very itchy condition, caused by a reaction to tiny parasitic mites burrowing under a person’s skin.

It’s spread through skin-to-skin contact, as well as through shared clothing and linen.

Doctors have reported an increase in young people presenting with the disease, spreading around their living quarters. Photo / RNZ

Dr Angus Chambers, a GP based in Christchurch, said he’s seen a number of young people presenting to his clinic with scabies over the last few weeks.

“Students I’ve spoken to have said, oh, everybody in my flat’s got it. There’s the word out that there’s an outbreak going around,” he told NZME.

Chambers added that the disease can be a hard one to diagnose as some don’t realise they are infected.

However, those with symptoms will notice.

“It’s a really, really, itchy condition. It drives people round the bend with the itch. So, it’s not of no consequence.”

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha has confirmed it’s seen an increase in cases across Canterbury and the West Coast over the last six to 12 months - with a high prevalence amongst tertiary students.

Infection Management clinical director Dr Sarah Metcalf said the issue isn’t isolated.

“From speaking with colleagues, I know that other centres in New Zealand are also seeing a lot of cases, and it has also been reported overseas so this is not just a New Zealand phenomenon,” Metcalf said.

Chambers said scabies can be a hard disease to diagnose as some don’t realise they are infected. It is caused by a reaction to tiny parasitic mites burrowing under a person’s skin. Photo / 123rf

In New Zealand, infections are primarily treated through a subsidised topical permethrin lotion.

But supply chain delays, combined with higher demand, means Christchurch pharmacies in student-dense areas are struggling to replenish their supplies.

Chambers said some patients are having to ring around pharmacies to find the medication, something the pharmacy connected to his clinic, in Riccarton, also had to do.

“It’s actually quite problematic because there’s quite a lot around, and there’s a lack of the usual effective treatment.”

The alternative, oral ivermectin, is only available on special authority.

Applicants need to meet particular criteria, and have its use endorsed by a microbiologist, dermatologist, or infectious diseases specialist to receive the subsidy.

Te Whatu Ora confirmed an increase in cases across Canterbury and the West Coast over the last six to 12 months. Photo / Matthew Kay

Otherwise, Chambers said it could cost around $40.

AFT Pharmaceuticals, which procures the subsidised permethrin lotion A-Scabies, says it’s aware of the issue.

It’s CEO, Dr Hartley Atkinson, cited a dramatic increase in lead times post-Covid as holding up orders.

Atkinson said they’ve also seen demand increase in New Zealand, which has contributed to the problem.

“For this particular product it has been challenging,” he said.

“The use, I understand, has gone up almost 50 per cent as well.”

Atikinson added while they don’t currently have their preferred six-month emergency supply minimum, they are working hard to get it.

He said their team visited the Japanese manufacturer in Malaysia last month to express the urgency.

“I also contacted the manager as well, and basically discussed this serious nature of any delays.”

He said since the visit orders have begun to flow, and they are expecting more stock to arrive later this month.