The men are due to appear in court over the seizure of the unlawful weapons, following a vehicle stop just outside Feilding.

Feilding police have arrested a 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old man today after a vehicle stop revealed their possession of unlawful firearms.

Sergeant Nick Lawton said the vehicle stop was conducted on Aorangi Road at around 11am this morning.

Two firearms, including a sawn-off shotgun, sawn-off rifle and ammunition were found after searching the vehicle.

Both men were taken into custody and are due to appear in court on charges of unlawful possession of firearms.

“This was a fantastic effort by all involved and we have been able to remove another couple of weapons off the street and put the offenders before the courts,” Lawton said.

“This great result demonstrates police commitment to holding those who create harm in our communities to account.”