Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Sarangi Lim’s ‘explosive act of rage’ after being questioned about child eating cigarettes

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sarangi Karamea Jaque-Oddell Lim, 28, at an earlier appearance in the High Court at Hamilton, after admitting a charge of attempted murder. Photo / Belinda Feek

Sarangi Karamea Jaque-Oddell Lim, 28, at an earlier appearance in the High Court at Hamilton, after admitting a charge of attempted murder. Photo / Belinda Feek

A woman who was bashed with a hammer in a shopping centre car park after she questioned why a child was eating cigarettes has described it as the “saddest day of her life.”

However, the victim is now willing to forgive her attacker, Sarangi Karamea Jaque-Oddell Lim, for her “explosive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save