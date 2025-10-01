The victim questioned her about a child who had a packet of cigarettes in her hand and was eating them.
Lim became “angry and aggressive” and started shouting at the woman.
The victim said she was leaving and turned away to reach into her boot when Lim struck her forcefully with the hammer, twice on the back of the head.
The woman turned to face her and tried to grab Lim to stop her, but Lim hit her again, hard, in the face and head.
Both the victim and Lim fell to the ground, with Lim on top of her and continuing to hit her with the hammer – and her fists – to the head and body.
It only came to a stop when other shoppers intervened and dragged Lim off the victim, who was bleeding heavily.
The woman was hospitalised with two large cuts to the back of her head and her upper right cheek.
She also sustained large bruises to her back and upper body.
When spoken to by police, and in her initial written statement, Lim said, “I just snapped and hit her ... I bought a hammer from The Warehouse at The Base and when I got back to the car, I hit her twice with the hammer”.
When questioned about her intent, Lim said: “to kill with intent”.
“She’ll be lucky she’s still alive,” she added in her interview. “So I lashed out today and I don’t give a f***.”
“I did attempted murder and I don’t give a s***.”
‘Driven by a determination to kill’
At the sentencing, Hamilton described the incident as an “explosive act of rage”.
“This is, in any view of it, an explosive act of violence driven by a determination to kill, and it is as a result of the bravery of bystanders that the victim in this case has recovered well and that the injuries were not such that they were life-threatening.”
Hamilton pushed for a starting point of nine to nine and a half years but agreed Lim was entitled to discounts for her guilty plea, for attending a restorative justice conference, and for her remorse and mental health issues.
However, she urged the judge to restrict the mental health discount as Lim was using methamphetamine at the time.,