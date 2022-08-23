The Capital prepares for another protest, rogue MP Gaurav Sharma faces judgement and more money for flood-ravaged parts of the country in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Capital prepares for another protest, rogue MP Gaurav Sharma faces judgement and more money for flood-ravaged parts of the country in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An iconic float from Auckland's annual Santa Parade is up for sale and the lucky "buyer" could get it for free - if they can pick it up.

The large Buzzy Bee that has taken part in the parade on behalf of developer Mansons TCLM has been listed for sale on Trade Me and the vendors are asking for bids over $5000, saying "we need some one to rescue him".

But it's not the giant insect that holds the monetary value - it's the Nissan truck that sits beneath.

Anyone with the means and motivation to pick up the bee itself can score it for free, if they don't want the truck.

The iconic Buzzy Bee features in the annual Farmers Santa Parade on November 25, 2012 in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

The bee is built from steel framing and MDF wooden panels - and even comes with an electric motor to power the wings (flight not guaranteed).

The vendor states that the bee can fit eight people up top or 12 small children if they share seats. Access is via a purpose-built ladder.

It also comes with bee costumes for adults and kids, to make any parade a party.

This could be yours, for free. Photo / TradeMe

The Farmer's Santa Parade, a much-loved part of Auckland's Christmas festivities, was cancelled last year due to the impact of Covid-19 and border restrictions that stopped the big man himself from entering New Zealand.

"Santa Claus will be stuck in MIQ until December 24 and with great disappointment has told his elves and fairies that the much-loved Farmers Santa Parade will not be able to go ahead for the first time in decades," then Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO Michael Barnett said last year.

"Santa is so sorry, but he too has to follow Covid restrictions."

That hiccup was not Santa's only transport headache in recent years, after the huge likeness of Father Christmas that used to grace Queen St was loaded on to trucks and taken to Wānaka.

Santa was shifted to Wanaka's National Transport and Toy Museum in November 2020 after museum owner Jason Rhodes bought him for $1 from Auckland's Heart of the City organisation.