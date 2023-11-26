The classic car can be heard revving before it lurches forward and into the performers. Video / Supplied

A woman who witnessed a BurgerFuel branded car collide with a brass band that included her daughter at a Santa parade in Auckland believes the car did not malfunction.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said the driver had been “unnecessarily” revving his engine amongst the large crowd and was “showing off” since the start of the Avondale Christmas Parade.

“When he stopped in front of the stage he was supposed to turn, the floats are supposed to keep going. Nobody stops, but he stops and faces the band and does one more big rev,” she said.

“He looked back at everyone and takes his hands off the wheel and the car is moving.

”I don’t believe it was a malfunction.“

New footage from Saturday’s parade shows the moments before the incident occurred.

The BurgerFuel-branded car can be seen and heard revving its engine along the parade route.

As it approached the stage, the host can be heard asking the driver to “rev some vouchers” instead of the engine.

“It’s one thing to rev your engine but can you rev some vouchers for the Avondale community here today,” the host said.

Just seconds later, his words become more fearful as the vehicle heads straight for the band.

“Woah, woah, hey!,” the host can be heard yelling.

“It just happened in slow motion but so fast at the same time, he wasn’t making any attempt to turn,” the witness said.

The woman said she ran to her daughter in fear as the car started to head towards the band.

She also had nieces participating in the band.

”Most of the kids are still traumatised.”

She said reports that children in the BurgerFuel car were assaulted after the incident were incorrect, but that the driver was attacked.

“The driver was assaulted, yes. You want to know why? Because tensions were at an all-time high after seeing him hoon along Great North Rd at the beginning of the parade. He then revs his engine again just metres away from the band.”

She said the driver and BurgerFuel should apologise.

”It was an accident that didn’t need to happen.”

Chairman of the Avondale Business Association Marcus Amosa has already condemned the driver’s revving and screeching throughout the parade and said the driver created skid marks.

“Concerns immediately arose among the crowd, particularly regarding the appropriateness of such vehicular behaviour in a confined space where small children were present,” he said.

“Rather than attributing the incident to a mechanical failure, the community urges BurgerFuel to acknowledge the driver’s actions, express regret and commit to rectifying the situation.”

Six pedestrians were moderately injured in the crash which Relieving Auckland City district commander Inspector Jacqui Whittaker said was a result of mechanical malfunction.

A West Auckland woman who was thrown under the stage in the crash said people were “crying in pain” and searching for their children in a chaotic mass of people.

The 34-year-old band member told the Herald the whole incident happened so fast, there was no time to react.

“We [the band] had just finished playing our last song, and the conductor had cut off the music so the next band could come through,” she said.

“The last three floats were the BurgerFuel float, a Waitākere band and the Santa float.”

“I was right up against the stage, and the last thing I remember was my partner laughing at the MC, who was saying to the BurgerFuel fleet, ‘We all know you can rev your engines - how about you rev some vouchers for the Avondale community?”

“In a split second, I was underneath the stage.”

She was thrown under the stage with two other members, one of whom had her foot caught by the car.

“One of the ladies whose leg had been caught in the corner was crying in pain.”

She told the Herald of her relief that the stage had an opening where they had been standing

“If there had been poles, we could have been caught between the front of the car and the stage. It was still moving towards the stage, and it is quite low and could have probably fit under the stage.

“One lady threw her instrument aside, climbed out and rushed to look for her two children, who were with the band.”

A BurgerFuel spokeswoman said yesterday the cars were being taken off the road for checks.

“This was an incredibly unfortunate accident and we sincerely regret that it occurred,” she said.

“We have reached out to the organisers and those affected, and we will continue to assist police.

“We were guided by the police who assessed the situation and determined mechanical failure, releasing that publicly as the cause. The police have retained the vehicle.”

The spokeswoman said it was still unclear whether the accident was due to mechanical failure or driver error.

“We will not be able to confirm this with certainty until the vehicle undergoes a full independent mechanical assessment,” she said.

“We have featured these cars in many events for nearly 30 years without incident, but as a precaution, have put an immediate hold on the cars until further review.”

