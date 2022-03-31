Air New Zealand in a trading halt, Transmission Gully finally opens and a melanoma study reveals a grim reality in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with a shooting at a suburban Auckland car park earlier this month that left seven people injured.

They are seeking the public's help to identify him as part of an investigation into the Sandringham shooting.

"We believe this person can assist us with our investigation into a shooting in a Sandringham carpark at around 10.30pm on March 11," said a police spokesperson.

Police are urging anyone who knows the man to get in contact with them by calling 105 and quoting the file number 220312/6041, or Operation Grizzly.

People could also submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police investigating the Sandringham shooting appeal to the public to identify this man. Photo / Supplied

Police have also recovered a restricted AR-15 assault rifle at a house in central Auckland.

The weapon was discovered at a property in Mt Roskill yesterday morning as part of investigations into the shooting in Sandringham earlier this month.

As well as the assault rifle, Police also found a shotgun and ammunition that was being sought in relation to the shooting.

The sole occupant of the property - a 27-year-old man - has been arrested and charged with breach of EM Bail conditions, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited magazine and possession of an ammunition clip.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday.

Despite the arrest, police are still seeking information that can help them with the investigation into the incident on March 11.

Police were called to the Sandringham Rd Extension near the Wesley Community Centre about 10.30pm that day.

Five of those injured were treated at hospital. All have since been discharged.