Armed police, police dogs, and several other police personnel swarmed a Sandringham street this evening, alarmed residents say.

Duncan Ave resident Nathalie Gregory told the Herald she was cooking dinner when she heard police tell residents to “stay inside and lock your doors”.

From her bedroom window, she saw the armed offenders squad, police dogs and about seven police cars swarm a car that had pulled over outside her home.

“There were two guys that eventually came out of the car,” she said

“There was lots of loud yelling, and a lot of cops kind of scoping the area, but it was pretty crazy.”

She said her community had been shaken up since the Rose Cottage dairy stabbing last year that happened just around the corner, so it was frightening to see a big police presence back on her street.

Gregory said although a few officers and cars remained on the street, most of the action was all over.

“It was pretty crazy, I was kind of surprised, but like, also not surprised, considering how much crime and stuff there’s been in this area since we’ve lived here.”

Locals on a community page said there was also a heavy police presence on Taumata Rd, which is connected to Duncan Ave. People also reported part of Taumata Rd had been closed off.

Police have been approached for comment.




