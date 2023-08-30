Police responded to a report of a vehicle being taken from outside a property on Duncan Ave, Sandringham at 10.20pm.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle being taken from outside a property on Duncan Ave, Sandringham at 10.20pm.

Three youths, including a 13-year-old, have been taken into custody after stealing two vehicles in west Auckland overnight.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were involved with the robbery and a 13-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle being taken from outside a property on Duncan Ave, Sandringham at 10.20pm.

Auckland City West’s acting area commander Inspector Wayne Kitcher said they arrived at the address to find a second vehicle, believed to have been stolen earlier, abandoned at the address.

“With information from the victim, police monitored the vehicle as it travelled towards Pt Chevalier where it was also abandoned.

“Delta, the dog unit, was utilised and our attending staff located three males a short distance away who were taken into custody without further incident.”

“Our staff provided a rapid response and I would like to acknowledge everyone involved in holding these offenders to account.

“I hope these arrests reassure our community we have zero tolerance for this type of offending.”

He said police encouraged anyone who is the victim of crime to contact them as soon as possible.



