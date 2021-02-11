Website of the Year

New Zealand

Sam Brown, 41, missing in Christchurch found dead

Sam Brown had been missing for over a week. Photo / Police

NZ Herald

A man missing in Christchurch for more than a week has been found dead.

Sam Brown, 41, had been reported missing from Rangiora since February 3.

A police spokesperson said his death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.

"Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time."