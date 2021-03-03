Saliva drug test offered to employers

Senior scientists at Canterbury Health Laboratories, Mark Lewis and Sharon Paterson, demonstrate taking a saliva sample for saliva drug testing. Photo / Supplied

A saliva test is being introduced as an alternative to urine samples, to screen for drugs in workplaces for the first time in New Zealand.

Canterbury Health Laboratories is the first in the country to make the saliva tests available. They can detect amphetamines, opiates, cannabis and cocaine.

Toxicology head Grant Moore said the test, also known as an oral fluid or a mouth swab drug test, detects drugs that have just been taken so employers can see if they've been used in the workplace.

"The advantage of testing saliva is that urine testing picks up drugs that have passed through the body whereas saliva registers drugs that may have just been taken but have not yet been fully processed internally.

"This means that, depending on an organisation's employment policies, it could be used straight away if impairment was suspected or a workplace accident has occurred, and the test is sent away for testing with results within four to five days."

He said somebody who takes cannabis in the weekend will remain positive for two to three days in a urine test - instead of 24 hours for a saliva test.

Employers can do the swab kits themselves.

"People want their loved ones coming home safely from work.

"By making drug screening easier and more convenient we hope we can help make workplaces safer for more Kiwis," Moore said.