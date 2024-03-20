Rotorua Library has cancelled the Rainbow Storytime event planned for Thursday. Photo / Andrew Warner and 123RF

Rotorua Library’s Rainbow Storytime event has been cancelled due to security concerns amid “hostile dialogue” and “rapid spread of misinformation”, the council says.

It comes after Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki last week pledged to shut down the event prompting calls for a counter-protest to protect attendees. Two Rotorua Lakes Council elected members clashed over differing views of the event.

The free event planned for tomorrow would have seen Taranaki drag queen entertainers Coco (Sunita Torrance) and Erika Flash (Daniel Lockett) reading children books such as Giraffes Can’t Dance by Giles Andreae.

The council released a statement this afternoon advising the event will no longer be held.

It said Rainbow Storytime was a family-friendly event aimed at younger children, including book-reading, singing and dancing.

“The event is focussed on acceptance, anti-bullying, inclusion, being kind and having confidence in yourself. It has been a popular event in many other libraries and registrations for the event at Rotorua Library were full.

“Unfortunately, due to safety concerns, we have had to make the decision to cancel the event.”

The statement said the council knew it would be disappointing for the children, parents and community members who wanted to participate in an “entertaining and empowering experience”.

“Rotorua Library is an inclusive and safe space that encourages understanding and tolerance in our community and we have received a lot of positive feedback and support for the event.

“Unfortunately, not all our residents feel the same way and we have become aware that protests have been organised that changes the security profile of this event.”

It acknowledged people’s right to peaceful protest but said “multiple attempts” to contact protest representatives asking them to respect the space, library users and those who had chosen to attend the event went unanswered.

“Without these assurances, [the] council needed to review its security plan for Rainbow Storytime.

“We considered the hostile dialogue on social media and the rapid spread of misinformation about the performers and the purpose of the event as key factors.”

It said the safety of those attending and its staff was a priority – and was especially important for events designed for younger children.

“Having met with police and our community safety team, despite our best efforts, we have regretfully decided that our security resource is insufficient to ensure the safety of library users and event attendees, given the lack of information about the intended protests.

“We are disappointed we have been obliged to make this decision. It reflects the change in circumstances rather than a change in the values of inclusivity, anti-bullying and positivity.”

Registered attendees were notified of the event cancellation.

