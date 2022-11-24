Hutt City Council is concerned about children jumping off Days Bay wharf in the direct path of ferries.

New warning signs are being installed at Days Bay following concerns children are putting their lives at risk by jumping off the wharf into the direct line of ferries.

Days Bay is a popular beach spot in Lower Hutt, which families flock to from across the Wellington region in the warmer months.

But East by West ferry crews have become increasingly concerned about “dangerous behaviour” in the area where the ferry docks on the northern side of the wharf.

General manager Mat Jonsson said the ferry needed to move both forwards and backwards at the wharf to be able to hold still alongside it and depart safely.

“The potential consequence of an injury from a boat propeller is catastrophic, with many reports of deaths worldwide - even seals, dolphins and orca aren’t good enough swimmers to avoid propeller strike and a potentially fatal outcome.

“Such a tragedy would deeply affect families and communities, as well as the mental health and livelihood of our team.”

Hutt City Council chief executive Jo Miller emailed schools this week to help remind children they should only jump and swim on the southern side of the wharf where there is a jumping platform.

“Swimming and jumping on the ferry docking side of the wharf is prohibited and extremely dangerous,” Miller said.

“The ferry propellers could cause significant injury with lifelong consequences or fatality. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the water from the other side of the wharf, so I encourage parents to speak to your children and teenagers about staying safe.”

The council, which owns the wharf, has urgently ordered new warning signs to replace previously vandalised signage and is rolling out an education campaign for the summer.

The 126-year-old wharf reopened last year after a $4.6 million refurbishment project.

About 164 cubic metres of concrete decking was removed and replaced with a lightweight and more resilient fibreglass composite covering. A large part of the wharf’s timber piles, bracing and beams were also replaced