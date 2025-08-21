A month before the raiders stole the safe, the Geor family had moved to Takapuna.
“We have lived there since 2017 and never had an issue. This burglary was executed with surgical precision,” he said.
On September 9, 2021, when Geor went to the Westmere house to collect the mail.
He said he had a “hunch” when he noticed a pillow in a wheelbarrow.
The house had been broken into after burglars entered through a side door, where there were no security cameras. Geor noticed the front and side doors were unlocked, the alarm was disarmed and the safe was gone.
“When I realised the front door and side doors were unlocked, I thought, ‘S***, this isn’t good,’” Geor said.
“They turned off the power and disarmed my alarm and back-up battery. The electrical switchboard, control box for the alarm was in the same room as the safe. If you set the alarm there is a wee delay before it goes off, it looks like they were able to shut it off pretty quickly, so they knew what they were doing.”
All that was left behind was a small crowbar, an electrician’s screwdriver and glove prints. Forensic experts were unable to obtain fingerprints or footprints because of the concrete floors.
Four years ago, Geor said he was a “realist” and wasn’t hopeful about getting the safe back.
In November 2021, he offered a $50,000 reward in exchange for its return with the cryptocurrency - on a USB - and other valuables, including $10,000 in cash, Rolex and Tag Hauer watches, diamond jewellery and family heirlooms.
“There is no such thing as insurance. I am gutted despite the money, I feel stupid for having all my possessions in there. There is nothing fair or reasonable about this, I just want my stuff.”
Carolyne Meng-Yee is an Auckland-based investigative journalist who won Best Documentary at the Voyager Media Awards. Recently she was runner-up for Best Editorial Campaign and part of a team that won Best Coverage of a Major News Event: Philip Polkinghorne Murder Trial. She worked for the Herald on Sunday from 2007 and rejoined the Herald in 2016 after working as an award-winning current affairs producer at TVNZ’s 60 Minutes, 20/20 and Sunday.