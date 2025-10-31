“Two dogs dying from broken spines on the same day is horrifying,” Brodie said.

“This tragedy underscores why the Bill to ban greyhound racing is so vital. The Government has taken a historic step by introducing it, but dogs are still dying while the industry clings on in desperation.”

Brodie accused GRNZ of misleading the public with claims of a “dramatic drop” in injuries, saying such statements “ignore the ongoing reality of catastrophic injuries and deaths on the track”.

“We’re calling on Greyhound Racing New Zealand to accept the inevitable and begin winding down now,” she said.

“The industry should focus on rehoming dogs ahead of closure by August 2026 – not wasting resources on PR spin while dogs continue to be killed.”

SAFE said it has written to Racing Minister Winston Peters to inform him of the latest deaths and to request an update on the timeline for the Racing Industry (Closure of Greyhound Racing Industry) Amendment Bill, including when public submissions will open.

Greyhound at full speed during a race

“Every dog who dies between now and then is one too many,” Brodie said.

GRNZ CEO Edward Rennell said it was “deeply upsetting” to lose the two dogs, but called SAFE’s comments “opportunistic and insensitive”.

“The deaths of Homebush Jelly and Queen of Shadows are deeply upsetting, as are the eight thoroughbred fatalities in horse racing over the past three months, and the many animals neglected, abused, or killed each day within New Zealand’s pet industry,” Rennell said.

“To put matters into perspective, the two deaths yesterday bring the total number of deaths this racing season to five from 8,312 starters. While any death is unfortunate, GRNZ’s racing euthanasia rates are lower than many other racing jurisdictions.”

Renell said GRNZ had made “world-leading” safety improvements in recent years, including preferred box draw racing, a straight track, the use of Safechase battery lures, and real-time track diagnostic monitoring.

“These two actions contributed to the second half (Feb–July) of last season recording a 35% reduction in fracture injuries compared to the first half."

“[Wednesday]’s two neck injuries at Invercargill were extremely rare, occurring at slow speed at the finish of each race.”

On SAFE’s call for an early wind-down, Renell said accelerating the closure timeline “would only intensify existing challenges and compromise the welfare of the greyhound population.”

“Our foremost priorities remain the welfare of our greyhounds and the wellbeing of our people—both at risk if this ban proceeds."

He also pushed back against the Government’s proposed phase-out of the industry, saying if the ban were “genuinely about animal welfare,” similar scrutiny should be applied to “Australian greyhound betting, fireworks, rodeos, horse racing and cruel farming practices.”

Renell said GRNZ encourages the public to “obtain information from the Minister for Racing, Winston Peters,” adding, “He has never spoken to us”.

Renell also encouraged other animal welfare organisations to “publish their euthanasia statistics so that New Zealanders can understand the true scale of the companion animal welfare crisis”.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.