Brown then knocked a trolley of files onto the registrar and punched Judge Davidson.

Security arrived and he was wrestled to the ground before being taken to the holding cells.

When spoken to by police, Brown said he did not want to receive bail on an unrelated charge for which he was being prosecuted and “wanted to go back to jail” because he could not handle his drug addiction.

The assault left those in the courtroom stunned, with one user of the court describing Judge Davidson as “an incredibly popular” judge and someone who was “very fair, hugely experienced and just very human”.

Ryan Brown, 32, was sentenced, via audio-visual link, in the Papakura District Court. Photo / Belinda Feek

Today, Brown was sentenced in Papakura District Court by Manukau’s executive judge, Judge Jonathon Moses.

He told Brown it was clear he had “a number of issues” and urged him to get the treatment he needed to move forward.

Brown was also sentenced on two assault charges, arising from an incident at a Dunedin pub in April last year, and re-sentenced on several other charges, including driving with excess breath alcohol third or subsequent.that

At the sentencing, Judge Moses allowed Brown to read an apology letter he had written to Judge Davidson.

He explained that he was experiencing mental health issues in the months leading up to the incident.

“I am sorry I assaulted you and I will be getting the help I need immediately upon release,” he read aloud.

Symbolic and institutional harm

Senior police prosecutor Paul Watkins labelled the assault on the judge as “unprecedented”.

He said it was unprecedented by the fact that the assault was inflicted by someone who came from the public gallery, as opposed to the dock.

Watkins cited a case where an offender jumped from the dock and assaulted a judge in Nelson.

That person was jailed for 12 months on a charge of assault with intent to injure.

Watkins told Judge Moses that police had undercharged Brown with common assault, and he should have faced a more serious charge.

However, Brown had “quite rightly” got legal advice and pleaded guilty immediately.

Judge Bruce Davidson was assaulted in a courtroom in the Wellington District Court. Photo / File

Watkins said the incident reflected not just an assault on a person but on the integrity of the justice system.

While the physical injury was minor, the symbolic and institutional harm was “substantial”.

The attack was also completely unprovoked and caused courtroom disruption and personal distress.

‘He’s very remorseful’

Brown’s counsel Kirsten Moyer said her client was “very remorseful”.

While he understood he was unlikely to meet with the judge, he had wanted to meet with the two victims from the Dunedin incident.

Brown was “very highly intoxicated” during last year’s assault and didn’t remember it, she said.

He was also suffering from “quite significant” mental health issues at the time.

Moyer said Brown knew that he would be receiving a prison sentence but asked the judge to consider leave for him to apply for home detention.

“He’d already spent 54 days in custody, so is experiencing a level of sobriety.”

Judge Moses noted Brown had 36 previous convictions, and the attacks on the three victims in the current sentencing matters were “completely unprovoked”.

“All the victims were in diverse roles.

“One was a civilian bystander ... one was a judge.

“He was simply conducting the business of the court.

“An assault on a judge, while I accept it was relatively minor in nature, did cause disruption, personal distress, and as the police have pointed out, it goes to the heart of our justice system.”

He said judges should be able to carry out their duties “without being interrupted or under threat of being assaulted in the course of their duties”.

Judge Moses jailed Brown on all charges for 12 months.

