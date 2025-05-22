Brown then knocked a trolley of files onto the registrar and punched Judge Davidson.
Security arrived and he was wrestled to the ground before being taken to the holding cells.
When spoken to by police, Brown said he did not want to receive bail on an unrelated charge for which he was being prosecuted and “wanted to go back to jail” because he could not handle his drug addiction.
The assault left those in the courtroom stunned, with one user of the court describing Judge Davidson as “an incredibly popular” judge and someone who was “very fair, hugely experienced and just very human”.
Today, Brown was sentenced in Papakura District Court by Manukau’s executive judge, Judge Jonathon Moses.
He told Brown it was clear he had “a number of issues” and urged him to get the treatment he needed to move forward.
Brown was also sentenced on two assault charges, arising from an incident at a Dunedin pub in April last year, and re-sentenced on several other charges, including driving with excess breath alcohol third or subsequent.that
At the sentencing, Judge Moses allowed Brown to read an apology letter he had written to Judge Davidson.
He explained that he was experiencing mental health issues in the months leading up to the incident.
“I am sorry I assaulted you and I will be getting the help I need immediately upon release,” he read aloud.
Symbolic and institutional harm
Senior police prosecutor Paul Watkins labelled the assault on the judge as “unprecedented”.
He said it was unprecedented by the fact that the assault was inflicted by someone who came from the public gallery, as opposed to the dock.
Watkins cited a case where an offender jumped from the dock and assaulted a judge in Nelson.
That person was jailed for 12 months on a charge of assault with intent to injure.