“New Zealand, you’ve been holding out on us,” another said.

Another lamented, “We don’t have reporters like this in Canada”.

The barrage of admiration came as a shock to Kiwis, who are used to seeing Bridge on local screens.

Bridge, for his part, was amused by the online excitement – as was his husband, who thought the balloon meme “was the best”.

While he hasn’t seen the reactions to the post himself, he has been sent several by friends and colleagues.

“The thing with internet comments is sometimes they’re good and sometimes they’re bad. So it’s best to take it all with a grain of salt.”

His message to “all the American ladies” is simple: “It’s never going to happen. But I have zero issues with being objectified.”

Some fans think Bridge looks like fellow Kiwi Daniel Gillies.

Several comments compared him to Daniel Gillies, who played Elijah Mikaelson in the popular teen series The Vampire Diaries and spinoff The Originals.

One commenter said, “he looks like the original brother in Vampire Diaries”, while another quipped “Elijah, what are you doing here??!!”

Gillies grew up in Hamilton before moving to Hollywood to pursue acting. He was married to She’s All That star Rachael Leigh Cook for 15 years and shares two children with the actress, Charlotte and Theodore Gillies.

While the 49-year-old told the Herald he had no plans to move back to Aotearoa, he was still warm about the place he grew up.

“I think New Zealand is one of those places you grow fonder of the more time that goes by that you’re away from it.”

In the meantime, the Hollywood heartthrob has a local doppelganger in Bridge – who doesn’t see the resemblance.

“I’m flattered, but that guy is way hotter.”