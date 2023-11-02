Police give an update on the death of a Lower Hutt toddler. Video / NZ Herald

The killing of toddler Ruthless-Empire has prompted the whānau of another child, Malachi Subecz, who was murdered by his caregiver, to speak out about Oranga Tamariki’s “broken” system.

Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shephard Wall was taken, unresponsive, to Hutt Hospital on October 22, up to 12 hours after receiving severe injuries. The toddler, whose family asked for him to also be referred to by his māramatanga [enlightenment] name Nga Reo, was unable to be saved.

On Wednesday, the Herald revealed the toddler’s uncle, Ngatanahira Reremoana, contacted Oranga Tamariki with concerns about Ruthless-Empire on December 26 last year, asking for him to be uplifted.

Ruthless-Empire’s killing comes almost two years after the death of 5-year-old Tauranga boy Malachi Subecz in November 2021.

The Chief Ombudsman’s investigation into his death following repeated abuse by his caregiver Michaela Barriball found Oranga Tamariki failed to take the “bare minimum” of actions over safety concerns about Subecz.

Malachi Subecz (left) and Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shephard Wall.

“Oranga Tamariki’s own law and policy puts the wellbeing of a child at the centre of decision-making that affects that child,” Peter Boshier said in releasing his report.

“Malachi’s wider whānau raised concerns about his welfare at the hands of his carer.

“I can only describe Oranga Tamariki’s response as a litany of failures,” Boshier said.

Malachi’s cousin, Megan, who first made a report of concern about the boy’s welfare to Oranga Tamariki in June 2021, told the Herald on Thursday it was “heartbreaking” to hear about Ruthless-Empire’s death.

“The OT system is broken and not working. After the death of Malachi at the hands of his ‘caregiver’, we have had report after report [with] recommendations made [left] waiting on a desk somewhere to be ‘looked into’.

With every meeting and every email, the whānau “revisited that trauma” of the day Malachi was killed.

Baby Ruthless-Empire died in hospital on October 22. Photo / Ngatanahira Reremoana

“But we have continued to push for change, not only for Malachi, but to prevent the same failings by Oranga Tamariki happening again ... but here we are.

“To think that in March this year, we were sitting with the CEO of Oranga Tamariki, going over how Oranga Tamariki got things so wrong for Malachi and their talk of how committed they are to make change, all while they were failing another child that is now no longer here.”

The cousin wanted to know where the changes were, and where the protection was for babies.

“How many more children have to suffer before the changes needed are actioned?

“Next week marks two years since Malachi was taken from us. Two years fighting for change, two years of reports. Two years is too long.”

Malachi’s uncle told the Herald he was “devastated”, and had a message for Ruthless-Empire’s family.

“It’s not your fault. I feel your pain, your anger, and [the] frustration of not being heard. You did not let bubba down - the perpetrators and Oranga Tamariki failed and let him down,” he said.

He offered to meet with Ruthless-Empire’s family to offer support and “join together and stand united with one voice in the demand for change”.

“As far as Oranga Tamariki goes, change needs to happen and happen fast. The question is not whether Oranga Tamariki is fit for purpose, but are management and his team fit for the job?” he said.

Reremoana earlier said he believed Oranga Tamariki “failed our Baby Ru”, and he did not feel like they listened to the whānau’s concerns.

“They could’ve stepped in and done a bit more.

“I think they should be held responsible for not intervening in this situation.”

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani says Ruthless-Empire’s “needless death” has “been weighing heavily" on his mind.

Oranga Tamariki CEO responds to Ruthless-Empire’s death

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani told the Herald that, like many New Zealanders, Ruthless-Empire’s “needless death” had “been weighing heavily on my mind”.

“Whenever a child is killed, Oranga Tamariki staff feel it deeply. We are an organisation made up of thousands of social workers whose life focus is to care for tamariki and whānau.

“Again, I would like to acknowledge the grief Baby Ru’s whānau will be experiencing.”

Te Kani confirmed the toddler was not in Oranga Tamariki custody or care.

“However, we are actively working alongside our partner agencies to piece together what, if any, support Baby Ru and his whānau were receiving at the time of his death, and if interventions could have occurred.

“We are in the process of thoroughly reviewing every interaction and decision that was made in relation to Baby Ru and his whānau with the oversight of our chief social worker, Peter Whitcombe. We must protect everyone’s privacy, and we are currently not able to go into details.”

Oranga Tamariki was working with police to support their investigation.

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.