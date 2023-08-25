The Government has announced sanctions against a further 21 Russian individuals and entities.
The new measures target 13 individuals with roles in the forced relocation of Ukrainian children.
Since the Russian invasion in February last year, officials estimate hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children have been illegally deported to Russia or Russian-occupied zones.
The latest sanctions target five Russian individuals and two Russian entities involved in the spread of disinformation related to Russia’s war against Ukraine and an individual involved in the theft of Ukrainian cultural property.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Since passing the Russia Sanctions Act in March 2022, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1600 individuals and entities, along with a range of trade measures that have significantly decreased two-way trade with Russia.
Earlier this month, five Belarusian senior military officials were targeted for providing strategic military support for Russia’s illegal invasion, as were four Belarusian state-owned enterprises and financial institutions providing material or strategic support to the Russian war effort.