Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich. Photo / AP

Russian oligarch and longtime owner of Chelsea Football Club Roman Abramovich is on the New Zealand Government's latest list of people sanctioned due to the war in Ukraine.

Another 36 people will be banned from travelling to New Zealand in a new round of sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs that comes into effect at midnight.

UK and European sanctions have forced Abramovich to put the UK football club he has owned since 2003 up for sale, transfer control of at least two investment vehicles to an associate and race two superyachts to find refuge in Turkey, the Financial Times reported.

Forbes reports Abramovich as having a net worth of US$8.3 billion. The Washington Post reported Abramovich bought the Chelsea football club for about US$197 million and has put it up for sale with a reported value of US$4 billion.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced a new round of sanctions this evening, targeting oligarchs or their close family members who had close personal ties to Vladimir Putin or the Russian government.

This list included some of Russia's richest businesspeople as well as chairs and chief executives of some of Russia's biggest companies, Mahuta said.

The sanctions - which come into effect at midnight tonight - also stop those people from moving assets here or using New Zealand's financial systems to hide from sanctions imposed by other countries.

"New Zealand is appalled at reports over the weekend showing the targeted killing and abuse of civilians, as Russian troops withdraw from areas of Ukraine," the minister said.

"Through our sanctions, we are working with the international community to put real pressure on those supporting Putin and his regime, and send a clear message that this illegal invasion cannot continue, and that the brutality and inhumane acts from Russian troops cannot be tolerated."

This is the second round of sanctions following the passing of the Russia Sanctions Act in early March. The first tranche of sanctions targeted 19 entities, President Putin and members of his national security council, as well as adding 364 individuals to New Zealand's travel ban list.

"Officials continue to work as quickly as possible to identify individuals and entities, while ensuring legal thresholds are met and due diligence is given. More measures will be enacted in the coming weeks," Mahuta said.