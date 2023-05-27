Russia-Ukraine war: local Ukrainians fill shipping container with supplies to send to frontline

27 May, 2023 06:39 AM 3 mins to read

New Zealand supplies arrive in Ukraine. Photo: supplied.

Ukrainian New Zealanders are on a mission to fill a 40-foot container before July with medicine, clothing, blankets, toys and other goods to send to their worn-torn country.

Members of the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand are collecting donations from across the country.

The current container is currently 60-70% full, however, shipping a 40-foot container isn’t cheap.

The organisers are raising $20,000 to ship it to Europe by fundraising through various events and fundraisers across the country and even a Give a Little page.

Hamilton-based Ukrainian and association chairperson Yuri Gladun said the majority of the items this time around will be clothing.

“Clothing, warm items, blankets, which have been donated by various organisations, groups, and individuals across New Zealand,” he said.

The association - alongside another organisation called the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand - Southern Regions - sent a 20-foot container in October last year.

Gladun said the most important item the first time around was medicine.

“At the start of the year, Ukrainians based in the South Island approached various medical organisations to ask for donations,” he said.

“We sent painkillers and the blood clotting medicine hemostatic.”

Then, alongside the medicine, members started to fill the container with other donated items such as clothing, soft toys, sleeping bags - and messages of hope.

Loaded boxes with messages of support for Ukraine. Photo: supplied.

Christchurch knitwear company Weft donated 18 Merino sweaters and underwear and 60 pairs of Merino socks for soldiers and refugees during winter.

“We even ended up buying some products ourselves,” Gladun said. “We didn’t want the container to look empty.”

The Ukrainian Association of New Zealand - Northern Regions’ traditional role is that of a cultural organisation to connect the North Island’s Ukrainian community and hold cultural and culinary events.

However, that all changed on March 24, 2022.

The goods in the two associations’ first container were distributed in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv - nearly 70 kilometres from the Russian border and close to the war’s frontline.

The filled containers initially get shipped to Poland.

Once they arrive in the country, charity organisations unpack the goods, load them onto trucks and deliver them to those most in need across the country.

When the goods arrived in Ukraine, an organisation called Dobrovoz received the packed goods, distributing them among families in need, as well as those who fight in the army.

Auckland-based Ukrainian Edward Patkevych said collecting and storing items to fill the container is a difficult process.

The container is being held for free by electrical components company Regal Rexnord’s West Auckland yard.

Patkevych said they have to organise, box, stack, and wrap every item donated to the campaign.

Donated and packaged goods ready to be loaded. Photo: supplied.

“We even have to put certain boxes on pallets to make sure they don’t get thrown around and damaged during shipping,” he said.

“It’s a full-time job on top of my other full-time job.”

Yuri Gladun said people can donate either specific items such as clothing or soft toys, or money.

“If you donate a specific item, it will go into the container. When you donate money, it will go for the container.”

“You may not think a small donation helps, but everything donated is significant.”

To donate money or goods to the fundraiser, visit the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand’s Facebook page.



