Two New Zealanders on the ground in Ukraine hold up the flag.

The infamous Laser Kiwi flag has been spotted being sported by New Zealanders fighting in Ukraine.

One of the soldiers, who goes by the battle name Easy, has been in Ukraine for nearly three months training local forces and mission planning. He has previous military experience, including serving for eight years in the infantry for the New Zealand Army.

Easy, who did not wish to be identified, told the Herald he received the flag from a New Zealander in another unit.

“I had one of the laser Kiwi patches that I had picked up in the Middle East when I was deployed there, and she saw it and gave us the flag.”

Easy said he couldn’t watch Russia’s “absolutely unjust” invasion knowing that he had something to offer and the ability to help.

“New Zealand soldiers certainly have the skills and expertise that can help Ukraine maintain its independence,” he said. “For me, it all boils down to helping others. It’s human nature to help others when they need it so for as long as I’m here I’ll be doing that in whatever capacity I am required and capable of.”

He said fellow Kiwi Dominic Abelen’s death on the battlefield in Ukraine was the catalyst to sign up.

“I was in contact with Kane [Te Tai] the whole time, and went through the same pipeline to sign up as him.”

Both Te Tai and Abelen were killed in action and the loss of their fellow Kiwi soldiers hit the team hard. Abelen was killed last year while Te Tai was killed in action in March this year.

“Obviously we are still absolutely gutted with the loss of Kane recently and still feel the loss of Dom as well,” Easy said.

Te Tai had co-founded the No Duff Charitable Trust, a group that was started to offer support for current or former service people dealing with a crisis.

New Zealand aid volunteer Dr Andrew Bagshaw, 47, was also killed alongside British volunteer Christopher Parry, 28, while trying to rescue an elderly woman in an area of intense military action in Soledar, when their car was hit by an artillery shell in January.

Easy said he and another Kiwi soldier were able to come back to New Zealand in March for Te Tai’s funeral after fundraising through a donor-matching platform called Protect a Volunteer.

A laser Kiwi patch worn by Kiwi soldiers.

Protect a Volunteer director Rachel Jamison said one advantage of this method is that they don’t have to worry about corruption or mismanagement.

“The money goes directly to the volunteers, and donors can create a direct connection with those on the ground.”

The scheme has so far sponsored more than 100 volunteers from at least 25 countries - including at least five New Zealanders.

“For such a small country, New Zealand is really well represented,” she said.

Jamison had never seen or heard of the laser Kiwi flag before receiving the photo during fundraising.

“It’s the perfect flag to fly in New Zealand - I mean it’s a Kiwi shooting a laser!”

Easy, meanwhile, plans to stay in Ukraine for the rest of the year.

“A number of the team have been around here for a while and will probably stay . . . Guys come and go all the time.”

The NZ Defence Force does not have any active military personnel on the ground in Ukraine but has sent teams to Britain to train Ukrainian forces.

The NZDF has also provided other assistance in the form of intelligence analysts, logistics support, an aircraft and personnel to transport donated military aid, and an artillery training team.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is currently advising New Zealanders against travelling to Ukraine because of security concerns related to the Russian invasion.