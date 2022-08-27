A review of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty has ended without consensus, and it's Russia's fault, Disarmament and Arms Control Minister Phil Twyford says. Photo / 123RF

Russia has engaged in "diplomatic sabotage" to further prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology at the very time the world needs to work together, Disarmament and Arms Control Minister Phil Twyford says.



New Zealand was "deeply disappointed" the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty had failed, with the adoption of the final text blocked by Russia, Twyford said.



"This is an act of diplomatic sabotage at the very time the world needs cooperation on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation."

Even modest steps, including efforts to address nuclear harm in the Pacific, had been blocked because of Russia's objections, Phil Twyford said. File photo / Mark Mitchell

The Russian Embassy in Wellington referred the

Herald

to the closing statement made at the conference by the Russian delegation's deputy head Andrei Belousov.

Their delegation had participated in the spirit of cooperation, openly and honestly while respecting other delegations, but for "various reasons" it had not worked, Belousov said.

"We see that none of the participants of the conference was satisfied with the content of the draft, and this is not a usual situation for forums like ours when a document is adopted which is far from perfect."

Concerns not addressed in the draft report included the termination of the INF Treaty

[ a 1987 arms-control accord between the United States and Soviet Union to eliminate some land-based missiles], the development of increasingly close military and technical cooperation between non-nuclear-weapon [Treaty] states and their nuclear strategic partners, and the collective consent of NATO members to use nuclear weapons, he said.

His delegation didn't think the failure would affect future efforts or the integrity or sustainability of the Treaty, first signed in 1968 when several of the major nuclear and non-nuclear powers pledged to work together to stem the spread of nuclear technology.

The Treaty also aimed to promote cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and increase disarmament - nuclear or otherwise.

The month-long conference, which ended in New York on Saturday,

brought together the Treaty's 191 states parties to "review and reinvigorate it", Twyford said.

"The outcome blocked by Russia fell far short of New Zealand's ambitions for the conference and did not respond to calls from the overwhelming majority of its states parties for urgent progress on nuclear disarmament.

"It is extremely disappointing that even with the US's offer of new negotiations on arms control the nuclear weapons states between them were unable to agree anything significant on actual disarmament."

Adoption of the draft outcome would have at least been a welcome sign of the collective cooperation "so sorely needed at this time of global uncertainty and insecurity", he said.

The world has been on edge since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February, with the war ongoing and Russia using nuclear threats to deter other countries from becoming directly involved.

There are also fears of a nuclear catastrophe at Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with the plant - Europe's largest - briefly disconnected for the first time in its history this week.

A radiation disaster caused by Russian shelling of the plant was only narrowly avoided, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Belousov, who blamed Ukraine for "shelling that ... brought the world to the brink of nuclear disaster", said the Treaty conference had become a "political hostage" to pro-Ukraine member states.

"They did everything they could to prevent a constructive, effective and result-oriented work of the conference ... [they] bear full responsibility for the absence of a final positive result of this review."

But Twyford said even "modest steps" in the draft outcome had been stymied by Russia's objections.



This included new pathways for work on nuclear risk reduction, enhanced transparency and accountability, and efforts to address nuclear harm, including in the Pacific.



"With the very real nuclear risk apparent in today's world, and growing concern about the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons, this failure is unacceptable and puts further stress on the [Treaty]."



New Zealand remained committed to the Treaty, and to the pursuit of a world without nuclear weapons, and would continue to work with all Treaty states' parties, and other partners, he said.