Representatives of the Ukrainian community during the unveiling of the artwork at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Ukrainian-New Zealanders have directly addressed the Prime Minister, urging her to step up the country's response to Russia's invasion of their homeland and the escalating humanitarian crisis.

This morning, Jacinda Ardern unveiled an artwork at Parliament donated by New Zealand's Ukrainian community as a display of "support and solidarity for Ukraine".

It follows the Ukrainian flag being flown above Parliament and landmarks across the country lit up in blue and yellow.

Ukrainian-New Zealander Andriy Legenkyy told the audience, which consisted of cross-party representatives, that New Zealand must step up its response.

"Like many Ukrainian-New Zealanders here ... I want to pay gratitude to New Zealand and those who have supported us.

"But the country and people of Ukraine need it even more.

"As Ukraine fights for freedom and a democratic society our people have built over the last decades ... New Zealand cannot remain on the sidelines.

"Please do not just pray for Ukraine and shine our colours on your landmarks. You must lead by example and take steps that will make a huge difference."

So far New Zealand has banned exports linked to the Russian military, imposed travel bans on certain individuals and provided humanitarian aid.

However, it has come under global scrutiny for its inability to apply wider economic sanctions due to a lack of an autonomous sanctions regime.

Currently, sanctions are guided by United Nations resolutions, but Russia has a veto as a permanent member of the Security Council.

Ardern announced last week the Government was working on Russia-specific legislation, and this morning said that was nearly finished.

Legenkyy said New Zealand needed to join the international community in applying "swift and severe" sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's government and the oligarchs who "prop him up".

Here that included freezing assets of Russian companies, oligarchs and their families in New Zealand, he said.

Legenkyy also called for more humanitarian aid and Ukraine-specific refugee quota, with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the country.

"Ukraine is fighting not just for its existence but the future of free and liberal society, democratic principles, peaceful world order. Ukraine is fighting for all of us. It fights for you."

All parties have so far condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ardern said she hoped that unity would continue in passing legislation that would allow the Government to "move quickly and allow us to go further with sanctions against Russia and all those connected to this invasion".

"Parties have been working closely on it so I hope to see the same level of unity in that response in Parliament."

Ardern said everyone had read "devastating accounts of what is happening in Ukraine".

It was particularly devastating to learn those in Ukraine with family in Russia who "simply don't believe what happening to them".

They hoped to put pressure on Russia to stop what was "morally and internationally legally wrong" while also helping people of Russia see what was happening in Ukraine in real time, she said.

The artwork unveiled depicts a map of New Zealand, embroidered in traditional Ukrainian designs, and was made and gifted to Parliament by New Zealand's Ukrainian community in 2016.

Speaker Trevor Mallard said today that after acknowledging the Ukrainian community by opening the Parliament with a Ukrainian language prayer last week, this artwork was a continuing display of support and solidarity for Ukraine.

"New Zealand's Parliament stands with Ukraine in these troubling times and condemns the invasion.

"We support the people in Ukraine, and our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this conflict."

Mallard said it had been a "relatively tough time" at Parliament recently, referencing the protests and violence, but "frankly compared to what is happening to your relatives at home it is nothing".

"It is an attack on the core part of democracy, and something as a Parliament we stand for democracies and we do things that show solidarity."