Dean De Bortoli, of Russell Contracting, works on a section of shared pathway at Orongo Bay.

The dangers of cycling from Russell to the ferry landing at Ōkiato have prompted a community group to start building a shared path for cyclists and walkers.

William Fuller, of the Bay of Islands Walkways Trust, said there was currently no safe way of riding between the Russell township and the ferry departure point.

The road was narrow with no shoulder and a 100km/h speed limit for much of the way.

There was an existing hiking track, also developed by the trust, but it wasn’t suitable for bikes because of its steps, stiles and steepness in places.

Now, to keep riders safe and promote cycling, the trust had started an ambitious project to fundraise and build a shared-used gravel track.

Once complete, it would stretch about 12 kilometres across a mix of council, conservation and private land.

The precise route had yet to be finalised but, starting from Russell, it was expected cyclists would pedal via Matauwhi Bay, Florance Ave and a series of dog-legs through the forest to avoid the first big hill south of Russell.

After the Uruti Bay turn-off, the path would skirt around Orongo Bay, then run mostly parallel to Aucks Rd as far as Okiato.

Fuller said the trust was tackling the easiest parts first with the section around Orongo Bay completed so far. That had been paid for by local donations, a Pub Charity grant and the trust’s own funds.

A completed section of shared pathway opposite Orongo Bay campground.

Work was now under way on a section from Uruti Rd to a lookout point near Russell with views across the Bay of Islands from Nine Pin to Cape Brett.

That was due to be completed later this month and was funded by an $8000 grant from Russell’s Hato Hone St John, in recognition of cycling’s benefits to community health.

Once those two stages were connected, which was expected in July, it would create a return ride of about 6km from Russell.

Construction work was being carried out by contractors with project management and working bees by volunteers.

Bay of Islands businesses were supporting the project by donating materials and transport or working at discounted rates.

So far, until the metal settled and the base became firmer, the finished section around Orongo Bay was mostly being used by walkers.

■ Anyone who wants to support the project can donate to the Bay of Islands Walkways Trust account: 03-0394-0129164-000.