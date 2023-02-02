Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Russell Mayn: Floods prove need for resilient supply lines

By Russell Mayn
4 mins to read
Ports of Auckland has been under a dark cloud, especially since the election of a mayor who wants it moved. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION

The floods in Auckland and the northern regions have left people shell-shocked.

Our largest city has been hard hit by the heaviest rainfall on record.

As well as the immediate human cost, the ongoing

