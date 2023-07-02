Te Kuia (pictured) from Tauranga replaces the Waitere on the Russell-Paihia cross-water run.

Te Kuia (pictured) from Tauranga replaces the Waitere on the Russell-Paihia cross-water run.

The violent end to Russell’s historic ferry created waves among the Bay of Islands community, but newcomer Te Kuia is helping to still the waters.

Waitere, better known as the Blue Ferry, sank on April 13 after a collision with a Boston Whaler witnesses claimed was travelling at speed.

The wooden ferry’s skipper Bill Elliott, 77, suffered a serious spinal and head injury. He was taken to Middlemore Hospital’s spinal unit but has recently returned home.

While authorities continue to investigate the tragedy, the tide has begun to turn with the Elliott family’s purchase of the 16-metre charter fishing boat, Te Kuia.

The vessel is a fitting replacement for Waitere as both hail from Tauranga and each is considered a local icon. Waitere was a pre-harbour bridge ferry that journeyed between the central business district and Mount Maunganui.

For the past 34 years, Te Kuia has been ferrying keen anglers into deeper waters in search of impressive snapper, hāpuku and blue nose. However, the vessel - part of the Blue Ocean Charters fleet - has been on the market for the last 10.

Her departure was tough for former owner Raewyn Ensor as Te Kuia had become a treasured part of the family.

Ensor’s late husband Hugh had taken her to see Te Kuia when the boat wasn’t even for sale. On that trip, he told his wife he’d love to buy it one day.

“It was a bad time to borrow money - interest rates were 22.5 per cent... but we pulled out all the stops and bought it. It’s been in the family ever since.”

Hugh and Raewyn Ensor pictured in 2004.

The couple’s children - Rusty, Sarah, and Scott - grew up on Te Kuia, taking their first steps on her deck. Eventually, they all earned their skippers’ tickets to take the helm of the vessel.

“Boats have a spirit and a real personality,” Ensor said.

And Te Kuia lives up to her name.

“She is a graceful lady. She’s been an amazing boat in the Tauranga area, taking large groups of people out to the islands.”

Her popularity is evident, as many anglers have returned for another trip aboard Te Kuia.

Ensor felt great comfort selling Te Kuia to the Elliotts, knowing how much a boat can mean to a family.

In fact, she had even crossed paths with Bill four years prior while on holiday in the Bay of Islands as she rode the Blue Ferry from Russell to Paihia.

“Bill was the skipper and I spoke to him about Waitere. I told him I owned a charter boat in Tauranga called Te Kuia and he said, ‘Oh cool, you can drive’,” Ensor said.

“I felt like I got to know him. He was really nice, and it was a jovial trip across the harbour talking about the boat’s history.”

So Ensor was “really gutted” when she heard about the collision and Bill’s injuries.

Passengers on the stricken ferry Waitere, also known as the 'Blue Ferry', wait to be rescued by the Happy Ferry. Photo / Elliot Bexon

But fortunately, Te Kuia gave her the opportunity to help the Elliott family in a special way.

Ensor said Bill’s son Jack Elliott was “pretty excited” to take Te Kuia on the five-day voyage to her new home.

“It’s a really safe boat. It’s been built, like Jack said, like a brick s***house and is great out on the ocean.”

Ensor has plans to visit the Bay of Islands in February, so looks forward to a ride aboard Te Kuia in her new role.

