Russell ferry owner and skipper Bill Elliott with two of his grandchildren. Photo / Supplied

Russell ferry owner and skipper Bill Elliott with two of his grandchildren. Photo / Supplied

The loss of a historic ferry and the critical injuries suffered by a man described as a town icon have devastated the Russell community.

Bill Elliott, who owned and skippered Waitere, better known as the Blue Ferry, suffered severe head and spinal injures when his boat and a high-powered launch collided about 11.50am on Thursday, just five minutes into a Russell-Paihia crossing.

The impact destroyed Waitere’s wheelhouse, where Elliott was sitting, and left a hole in the hull so big that rescuers could see into the engine room.

The 79-year-old wooden ferry sank about two hours later.

Elliott was taken to shore on a parasailing boat, then flown to the spinal unit at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital by rescue helicopter.

A spokesman for the Elliott family said he had surgery on Friday for a significant spinal injury. The full extent of the damage would not be known for a few weeks.

The family was grateful to the Northland community for the flood of support and messages, he said.

Three separate investigations – by police, Maritime NZ and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) – are underway. The launch, an 8-metre Boston Whaler, has been seized.

Jane Hindle, the Ōpua-Russell representative on the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board, said she had known Elliott as long as she had lived in Russell.

“He has a huge heart. He’d do anything for anybody, his wife Lois too,” she said.

“It’s just awful. They’re both a huge part of the Russell community. The whole community is absolutely devastated.”

Passengers on the stricken Blue Ferry clamber over wreckage to the safety of the Happy Ferry while others tend to the injured skipper. Photo / Elliot Bexon

Colette Kershaw, who befriended Elliott when she owned the information centre on Russell wharf, described him as “one of the most generous and genuine Kiwi blokes you could meet”.

He was a proud family man, whose wife and children were, like him, a big part of Russell and loved by everyone.

“He’s an iconic part of the community, just like his ferry. He’s always good for a yarn on the wharf. There’s never a dull moment with Bill.”

The Rev Heather Lindauer said she got to know Elliott when they volunteered together with Russell St John Ambulance. He and his wife were also closely involved with Russell’s Christ Church and she led the local scout group until recently.

Lindauer used to enjoy catching the Blue Ferry and sitting in the cabin with Elliott while they caught up on Russell news.

“Bill is such an iconic Russell character. We all feel it over here and we’re all sending him and the family aroha,” she said.

“He has a bit of an outward gruff manner but a very kind heart. He’d do anything to help anyone.”

The town’s resident police officer, Senior Constable Mike Gorrie, said Elliott was “a real stalwart of the community”.

“Everyone knows him. He’d do anything for anyone in the community. I know everyone’s praying for him and hopes he recovers well, and soon.”

The critically injured skipper is transferred to a Northland Rescue Helicopter on the Paihia School grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Social media pages were flooded with tributes to the story-telling skipper who loved the sea.

Many recalled holiday memories of catching the Russell ferry or how, when they were children, Elliott would let them sit in the skipper’s seat and steer the vessel.

Others remembered Elliott’s generosity and kindness to school children, or lamented the history that had been lost with the sinking of the Waitere.

One of his many regular passengers was Natasha Surowiez of Ōkiato.

She didn’t know much about Elliott or his ferry but knew how lovely he and his wife were.

Once, many years ago, she’d given him a ride to Whangārei when he was hitch-hiking, and he’d used it ever since as an excuse to be generous to her and her children, even though he’d long ago repaid the debt.

“For me at least, it was my favourite ferry. We even sprinted from the far end of Paihia Beach recently when we saw the Waitere was at the wharf, so we could catch the best ferry,” Surowiez said.

“We’ve lost one community icon in the destruction of the Waitere, and another of our community icons is critically injured.”

Thursday’s collision was not Elliott’s first brush with death. Some Russell locals described him as being like a cat with nine lives, except that he’d used up far more than nine.

They hoped he would survive this time too.

Less than three years ago his youngest son Robert died aged 22 in a car crash.

The Waitere, also known as the Blue Ferry, was a Russell institution. Photo / John Stone

Police were helping Maritime NZ with the investigation and wanted to hear from all witnesses to the incident, or anyone who noticed a vessel being driven erratically earlier in the day.

They were urged to call the non-emergency police number 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 230413/1475.

The Waitere: End of an era

The Waitere was built in Picton in 1944 for use as a ferry between Tauranga and Mt Maunganui.

According to Greg Philpott, an authority on local maritime history and author of Boats of the Bay, it was 48ft (14.6m) long, with a travelling speed of about 7 knots (13km/h).

It was built for 42 passengers but licensed to carry up to 111 within Tauranga Harbour. More recently its licence allowed up to 60 passengers.

It was sold when a harbour bridge was built between Tauranga and Mt Maunganui in 1988 and ended up in Auckland Harbour as a spectator boat during the 1989-90 Whitbread Round the World Race.

In 1990 new owner Ivan Frost brought it to the Bay of Islands and took over the route, and eventually the name, of the Blue Ferry between Russell and Paihia.

The Waitere was bought in 1998 by the Elliotts, who had operated it since.

Divers planned to refloat the wreck from about 8-10m of water on Friday.

Witnesses sought

Both police and the TAIC are calling for witnesses to Thursday’s collision.

The other boat involved was a launch, which a witness said was travelling directly towards the ferry at high speed with no one visible at the wheel.

The launch was escorted to Ōpua boatyard and placed under police guard until Maritime NZ staff arrived to take possession.

A police spokesperson said officers and Coastguard volunteers cleared the ferry to ensure no one remained on board before the vessel sank about two hours later.

The TAIC is also calling for witnesses, photos and videos.

Chief investigator Naveen Kozhuppakalam said he was keen to receive any CCTV footage from businesses or homes with cameras trained on that part of the Bay of Islands.

“Getting the facts straight is vital, so we’re keen to hear as soon as possible from people who were on either vessel, anyone who saw the accident or the boats at any time in their journeys prior to the accident.”

Anyone who could help was urged to contact the TAIC by emailing info@taic.org.nz.

A three-strong investigation team had arrived in the Bay to start collecting evidence, Kozhuppakalam said.

The initial focus would be on gathering evidence that could disappear or change – not just flotsam from the impact, but also memories while they were fresh in people’s minds.

Over the next few days, TAIC investigators would seek and recover any wreckage, secure electronic records – including photos, videos, and location data on people’s cellphones – and interview witnesses.

They would also gather information about the two vessels, including their histories, performance, maintenance, equipment and design.

Each investigation has a different aim.

The police inquiry will determine whether anyone is criminally liable for the collision and injuries to the skipper.

The TAIC investigates only incidents it believes could have significant implications for transport safety. It aims to make findings or recommendations to prevent such incidents recurring.

It has in the past raised concerns about the lack of licence requirements for people operating recreational boats.